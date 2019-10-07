GoDaddy Canada partners with 2019 NBA Champions Toronto Raptors to inspire Canadian entrepreneurs and small businesses to get online

Muggsy Bogues, former Toronto Raptor, helps launch GoDaddy's new marketing campaign in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today is launching a new marketing campaign to encourage entrepreneurs and small business owners across Canada to create an online presence for their venture. The campaign celebrates the Toronto Raptors' 25th anniversary with Muggsy Bogues, legendary Toronto Raptor alumnus, as he launches his fun new storybook, 'A Raptor Tale'. Bogues created his website with an online store to sell his new book using the new GoDaddy Websites + Marketing product, showcasing how easy it is for Canadian entrepreneurs to create an online presence.

GoDaddy's continued partnership with the Toronto Raptors and the new Bogues campaign showcases how simple it is for small businesses to get online and create an online store. The campaign leverages heartwarming storytelling and a unique business idea – write an inspiring fun storybook for Raptors fans across the country.

The book is available to purchase online at araptortale.ca with all net proceeds from the sale of the book benefitting MLSE Foundation which is focused on improving and empowering the lives of youth through sports and recreation.

"Over the years, reading books to my children and grandchildren was one of my favourite pastimes. I hope that Canadians across the country get a kick out of 'A Raptor Tale,'" said Muggsy. "Being able to sell my book online with the help of GoDaddy, making it easy for parents to buy one and to read with their children, has been a rewarding experience. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with GoDaddy and expand my online businesses."

GoDaddy ushers in a new age of website building and online marketing with the new GoDaddy Websites + Marketing product. Websites + Marketing helps Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals online. It offers a vast selection of modern templates that suit unique business needs, a first of its kind smart recommendation tool called GoDaddy InSight™, and built-in marketing tools to help businesses grow.

GoDaddy's latest campaign with the Toronto Raptors comes after three successful campaigns, including Itty Bitty Ballers, the launch of the hit single 'No Problem,' and CJ's PJs. "With the 25th anniversary celebration this year of the 2019 NBA Champions, the timing was right to partner with a Toronto Raptor Alumni legend, Muggsy Bogues, to launch our new campaign 'A Raptors Tale'," said Anne de Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "Leveraging the national fanbase of the Toronto Raptors, over the past three years, helps us to reach entrepreneurs and small business owners across Canada, encouraging them to create an online presence with GoDaddy."

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store. GoDaddy offers 24/7 customer support, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

For more information, visit Araptortale.ca

Connect with GoDaddy on Facebook , Twitter & Instagram

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca .

SOURCE GoDaddy

For further information: Carly Eidelman, carly.eidelman@northstrategic.com, 519-502-7806