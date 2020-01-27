GoDaddy Canada launches the second phase of partnership with Muggsy Bogues and Toronto Raptors: 'Book Deal' commercial showcases Muggsy's business success, inspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses

GoDaddy's suite of product offerings, from website building to digital marketing, ecommerce and more, takes centre stage

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today launched the second phase of its marketing campaign with the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Raptors Alumnus, Muggsy Bogues. In this phase, a new GoDaddy television commercial spot, titled ' Book Deal ,' features the growth of Muggsy's book business as a result of having a website and an integrated online presence. With the online growth of his business, Muggsy is now releasing another product: Motivational Mugs, being sold on his website's online store ( araptortale.ca ) powered by the GoDaddy Websites + Marketing product.

"GoDaddy Websites + Marketing provided the springboard my business needed to help get it off the ground. And as a result, the online sales for my book, 'A Raptor Tale' skyrocketed," said Muggsy Bogues. "Based on this success, I'm expanding my business; I'm thrilled to launch my new motivational mugs line online."

After the success of Muggsy Bogues' storybook 'A Raptor Tale,' this follow-up phase of GoDaddy's marketing campaign with Muggsy and the Toronto Raptors, features how Muggsy's book deal led to the launch of his new motivational mugs line, which are now available for fans across Canada to enjoy. The campaign continues to show how easy it is for entrepreneurs to build a website, create an online store, and leverage marketing insights to grow their business. The campaign anchors itself in heartwarming storytelling and a unique business idea – motivational mugs. The mugs are available to purchase online from Muggsy's website araptortale.ca with net proceeds from the sale of the mugs benefitting MLSE Foundation, which is focused on improving and empowering the lives of youth through sports and recreation.

"Through the launch of this next phase of our partnership with Muggsy Bogues, entitled 'Book Deal,' our goal is to continue to showcase how Websites + Marketing supports small businesses and entrepreneurs with tools to engage with customers and drive results," said Anne de Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "GoDaddy is here to help Canadian small business owners with customized guidance as they launch, expand and grow their business online."

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing helps Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals online. It offers a vast selection of modern templates that suit unique business needs, a first of its kind smart recommendation tool called GoDaddy InSight™, and built-in marketing tools to help businesses expand and grow online.

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store. GoDaddy offers 24/7 customer support, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

