GoDaddy and Donté Colley recognize Canada's tireless 'side hustlers' and young entrepreneurs for Small Business Month

In recent years, there has been a growing number of young Canadians turning new opportunities into income generating side hustles, fueled in large part by social media and the increasing amount of time spent online during the pandemic. For many, these businesses are coming to life even while juggling schoolwork and day jobs. Young digital native generations are driving the popularity of online marketplaces, which inevitably requires a strong online presence. Research indicates that 60 per cent of Canadians are picking up side hustles to supplement income, and much of this is made possible by technology and market innovation.

"My side hustle started in the small hallways of my Toronto home and my online presence was just as limited. Now, with all my channels and content in one hub on my own GoDaddy website, I've taken my business and online presence to the next level. I'm still dancing at home, but on a bigger scale than I ever imagined," said Colley. His GoDaddy powered website hosts everything related to his brand, including social media integration and an adaptable e-commerce store for selling merchandise.



"Donté's personal and brand story is one that has inspired many of us here at GoDaddy and is one we hope will continue to inspire young Canadians to set their dreams in motion," said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. "The suite of GoDaddy digital products have proven to be a powerful solution for Donté's business online and we are excited to showcase these offerings through his joyful, charismatic lens."

While some Canadians launched side hustles during the global pandemic, small business owners have faced unprecedented hurdles in starting, maintaining and growing their businesses during this time. The related emotional toll can negatively impact Canadians' mental health and Colley's business and core brand message of self-love, can be a welcome and important reminder. Leading up to World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Colley's signature dance moves mixed with a dependable dose of positivity with messages like "Reminder: You are so iconic!" and "Keep going! You got this," exude the confidence and message in self-care many small business owners can benefit from following a lengthy period of economic uncertainty. This month with its focus also on small businesses, GoDaddy is encouraging Canadians to extend the support they have shown for their favourite Canadian small businesses and continue to rally behind them.

"On my business journey, there have always been people telling me that you can't do what you love and turn it into a business. They were, and continue to be, wrong," said Colley. "As an entrepreneur, it takes courage and resilience to pursue your passion. It's not always easy, especially for young people in this complicated economic climate. But it's worth it. There's no greater form of self-care than allowing yourself to do what you love every day. I want to encourage young Canadians to bring their ideas to life because you never know where it'll lead."

The website (dontecolley.com), is built on GoDaddy Managed WordPress, a streamlined, optimized hosting platform that helps customers build and manage a WordPress site, one of the world's most popular and user-friendly content management systems.

In addition to GoDaddy Managed WordPress platform, GoDaddy's suite of products and services includes GoDaddy Website Builder, an integrated suite of online tools that enables Canadians at all comfort levels, and varying stages of their business journey, to reach their goals online. It's a one-stop-shop for getting started with easy and affordable website builder and ecommerce tools, integrated with digital marketing, SEO, and security protections.

GoDaddy Website Builder offers a large selection of modern templates that suit unique business needs and includes built-in marketing tools to help businesses grow. Businesses can now sell their products on Amazon and eBay through GoDaddy Website Builder using the GoDaddy Online Store application, making it easier for small business owners to expand their ecommerce store offerings and find new customers to grow their business. When small business owners need help, GoDaddy Guides are available 24/7 through free phone support to answer questions along the way.

To encourage and inspire young Canadian side hustlers, Colley will host an Instagram "takeover" on the @GoDaddyCanada account on Oct. 19 following World Mental Health Day, recognized by the World Health Organization. It will feature an interactive Q&A segment in which Colley will offer business, social media and general "side hustle" advice.

