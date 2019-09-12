Go Auto to donate more than $500,000 annually to the Kids with Cancer Society

EDMONTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Go Auto, the Edmonton-based automotive group, is donating $10 to the Kids with Cancer Society for every vehicle sold, starting July 1, 2019. With the company on track to sell more than 50,000 vehicles per year, the total donation will exceed $3 million over a 5-year commitment.

Go Auto has also developed a program that will run in all of its Alberta and NWT dealerships where customers can donate to the Kids with Cancer Society, as well. The aim is for customers to match Go Auto's $10 per vehicle donation and collectively drive the total monies raised to more than $5 million.

"The Kids with Cancer Society plays a critical role in the lives of thousands of Albertans every year," said Go Auto President Jason Smith. "Rather than feel alone during treatment, the children and their families are welcomed into a community, provided with incredible support, and reminded that they are more than their diagnosis. This is an organization that means a lot to us. So, we thought it was time to take it to the next level by asking the 50,000 customers we have the privilege of serving each year to join us in this effort.

"We want to make a substantial commitment as a company, but we also want to make it easy for our customers to give back and help raise as much money as possible."

The Kids with Cancer Society provides vital programs and services to children with cancer, and their families, who reside in Northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories. By working with the parents, and through close communication with the medical teams who treat children with cancer, the Society is able to identify priorities and fund the programs that will have the greatest impact. They work with families from the time of diagnosis throughout treatment and beyond, through educational and financial support, clinical programs, counselling and research. All programs are at no cost to the families.

"We greatly appreciate all donations and would like to sincerely thank everyone, in advance, for joining us in support of the Kids with Cancer Society," Smith said. "Together, we hope to raise more than $1 million annually."

The largest automotive network in Western Canada, Go Auto owns and operates more than 40 dealerships, half of which are located in the Edmonton area. In addition to their partnership with the Kids with Cancer Society, Go Auto donates vehicles to more than 10 charities to aid in their operations. They have also created the Fuels the Schools program, which sees hundreds of Go Auto employees cook and deliver over 80,000 healthy meals to Edmonton schoolchildren each year.

