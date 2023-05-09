Go Auto Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 5th Year

EDMONTON, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Go Auto was recognized for its industry-leading performance, customer-focused approach, innovative technology, and best in class corporate culture by receiving the prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award for the 5th consecutive year.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Go Auto named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the fifth consecutive year Tweet this

"We are extremely proud to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 5th consecutive year," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "To receive this award is a testament to all we have done to make Go Auto the trusted automotive leader in North America. We owe this honour to our incredible team of 3,300 employees, whose unwavering commitment to excellence continues to push the benchmark higher for the automotive industry."

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, Go Auto has accelerated by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable growth."

About Go Auto

Go Auto is a Deloitte Best Managed company recognized for its industry-leading performance, customer-focused approach, innovative technology, and best in class corporate culture. The company represents 61 dealerships and 28 new vehicle brands across Canada and the United States. With headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Go Auto is one of Canada's largest dealer networks and operates in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, and Washington State. A one-stop shop, Go Auto dealerships offer sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair for automobiles and RVs. Go Auto is committed to providing a great work environment to over 3,330 employees and operating as a devoted community-minded organization with multiple charitable giving programs and community partnerships. More information about Go Auto group can be found at GoAuto.ca or following @GoAuto on LinkedIn.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information: Media requiring further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, [email protected], 780-903-3520