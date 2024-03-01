Go Auto Expands Presence in Lower Mainland with Acquisition of Kia West in Coquitlam, Canada's #1 Retail Sales Kia Dealer

EDMONTON, AB, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Go Auto, a Canadian family-owned and operated company, has acquired Kia West in Coquitlam, marking the addition of the 13th dealership to its growing network in the Lower Mainland. With a current portfolio of 63 dealerships spanning Canada and the United States, Go Auto represents 28 new-vehicle brands. This acquisition emphasizes Go Auto's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Lower Mainland while strengthening its partnership with Kia Canada.

Recognizing the many achievements of Kia West, including becoming Canada's number one in retail built by its former owners, Andrea Backman, Mark Ahnert, and Daryl Endresen, Phil Abram, President of Go Auto, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to leverage the achievements of Kia West and simultaneously broaden the presence of the Go Auto brand in British Columbia."

The legacy created by Andrea, Mark, and Daryl at Kia West has been pivotal to the dealership's success, and their commitment to delivering exceptional service has resonated with customers throughout the years. Phil Abram acknowledges their contribution, saying, "I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Kia West and it's leadership for their outstanding work in establishing and maintaining the legacy of Kia West. Their dedication to excellence has laid a strong foundation, and we are honored to build upon the success they have achieved."

Go Auto is committed to upholding the high standards set by the previous owners during this transition, ensuring a seamless experience for customers with no interruptions to existing appointments, sales, or ongoing business operations.

About Go Auto

Go Auto, recognized as a Gold Standard Deloitte Best Managed company, is celebrated for its customer-centric approach, ethical leadership, and industry-leading corporate culture. The company boasts 63 dealerships representing 28 new vehicle brands across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Go Auto operates in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, and Washington State. Offering a comprehensive range of services, Go Auto dealerships provide sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair for automobiles and RVs. Comprising over 3,900 employees, Go Auto is dedicated to fostering a positive work environment and actively engages in community initiatives through various charitable giving programs and partnerships. Learn more about the Go Auto group at GoAuto.ca or by following @GoAuto on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected], Phone: 780-903-3520