Go Auto Acquires Winnipeg RV Dealership, GNR Camping World

Recreational vehicle network grows with Manitoba expansion

EDMONTON, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian owned dealership group, Go Auto, announced today that it has acquired GNR Camping World of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The acquisition increases the number of RV dealerships owned by the group to four and its total dealership count to 61 across Canada and the United States.

"We welcome GNR Camping World to the Go Auto family as an exciting acquisition that extends the Go RV network across Canada." said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto Group.

GNR Camping World is known for its exceptional customer service and grassroots ties to the community, which made it a natural fit for Go Auto. Committed to buying successful dealerships with a high standard of operating excellence, Abram says "GNR Camping World customers can expect business as usual during this transition, without interruptions to existing appointments or ongoing sales. We look forward to providing continued excellence in customer service."

GNR Camping World joins Go Auto's two existing Manitoba dealerships, Porsche Centre Winnipeg and Go Auto Haus Volkswagen Winnipeg.

Extending gratitude to his customers, Kevin Betzold, General Manager of GNR Camping World said, "I would like to express my appreciation to our customers for their support over the years. I am confident they will continue to receive the same level of exemplary service they have been accustomed to, going forward."

