Go Auto Acquires Audi Royal Oak in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Go Auto is pleased to announce the acquisition of Audi Royal Oak in Calgary, Alberta, marking our fourth location in the city and our second Audi dealership in Western Canada.

"We are excited to welcome Audi Royal Oak into the Go Auto family," said President Phil Abram. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth plans and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional automotive experiences in Canada and the United States."

Go Auto extends sincere gratitude to Murray Dorren and the Shostak family for their outstanding contributions in establishing Audi Royal Oak as a premier dealership. Their dedication to excellence and community engagement set a high standard, and we are proud to uphold their legacy.

Special thanks are also extended to Audi Canada Inc. for their unwavering support and valued partnership. "This acquisition reinforces our dedication to providing elevated performance and exceptional service," added President Abram.

To the talented staff members of Audi Royal Oak, Go Auto looks forward to supporting your continued success and professional growth within our organization.

With the addition of Audi Royal Oak, Go Auto now operates 66 locations across Canada and the United States, offering a diverse selection of 28 new vehicle brands. The company remains committed to expanding its presence and delivering unparalleled service throughout North America.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected], Phone: 780-903-3520