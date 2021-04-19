GMG Virtually Closes The Market

GMG is a clean-tech, disruptive company that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By use of the Company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene – enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.