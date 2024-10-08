TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with Jon Erlichman – celebrated financial media personality and long-time national news anchor – becoming the founding sponsor of his new YouTube channel that is focused on offering insightful financial commentary, news, and education directly to Canadians.

The partnership with Global X follows Jon's successful career as an anchor and TV reporter with BNN Bloomberg, CTV News and other financial media, where he interviewed leaders from Canada's largest companies and reported on some of the biggest news stories of the last 25 years.

Over the past decade, Jon has cultivated a significant social media following, with more than one million followers across several platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. Alongside today's announcement, Jon has launched his new YouTube channel "Ticker Take with Jon Erlichman", which will deliver regular content designed to educate and inform Canadians about financial markets. Global X is the channel's exclusive investment fund sponsor.

"I'm incredibly excited to be teaming up with Global X for this innovative partnership," said Jon. "I've been thrilled to engage new audiences across emerging social media platforms for years. It's now a dream come true to jump in with both feet to find new ways to help people learn more about the world of investing. YouTube is an ideal place to find and build a new community of DIY investors as passionate for these topics as I am."

The announcement follows a critical shift in the Canadian investment landscape, as assets under management of Canadian-listed ETFs held within the discount brokerage channel – also referred to as the 'Do-It-Yourself' ("DIY") channel – have surpassed assets managed within the full-service brokerage channel. In Q2 2024 alone, assets in the discount brokerage channel grew by 40%, driven by purchases of Canadian ETFs by DIY investors.

"Canadians are increasingly turning online for personal finance insights, and we want to meet them there. This is a pivotal moment to bridge the gap between traditional financial institutions and retail investors, leveraging the power of social media to deliver real value, in a responsible manner, where it matters most," said Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing at Global X. "Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Global X. This partnership is testament to that."

Recent reports from industry participants and regulators have highlighted that an increasing number of Canadians are seeking education on investing to fuel personal financial decisions, from online sources and social media platforms, including dedicated forums and from financial influencers, or "Finfluencers". This shift is particularly pronounced among the younger generations, including Millennials, Zoomers and Generation Alpha. In addition, these younger age groups are set to be the beneficiaries of the "Great Wealth Transfer", which will see trillions of dollars shift from older generations, like the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers to the younger cohorts.

"There are three key investment channels in Canada: institutional, advisor and, increasingly, the DIY investor channel, which has seen considerable growth in invested assets, particularly with the use of Canadian-listed ETFs", said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO at Global X. "We remain committed to being a proud partner to all three. This partnership with Jon Erlichman is a recognition of the increasing importance and empowerment of DIY investors. We are thrilled to partner and collaborate with Jon to reach and educate investors directly where they are going online to learn, and to help them get to where they want to go on their financial journey."

In addition to the sponsorship of the "Ticker Take with Jon Erlichman" YouTube channel, Global X will also offer exclusive content from Jon Erlichman, including a weekly Market Views video, which will provide investors with insight into the stories and themes driving markets today.

An overview of the social media channels where Canadians can access this new content includes:

