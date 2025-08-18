TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") today announced changes to the risk ratings applicable to six of its ETFs.

The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and are detailed in the table below:

ETF Ticker Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC Medium to High Medium Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF SAFE Medium to High Medium Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF USCL Medium Medium to High Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CANL Medium Medium to High Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF USSL Medium Medium to High Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF RSSX.U Medium to High High

These changes are the result of an annual review conducted in accordance with a standardized investment risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF and, for the remainder of the 10-year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs as a result of the changes to the risk ratings. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $40 billion of assets under management as at July 31, 2025, and 147 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

