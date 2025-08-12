All BetaPro 3X & -3X ETFs have their management fees rebated to 0.65% until the end of the year

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launch of six new ETFs (the "New ETFs") within its BetaPro by Global X ("BetaPro") suite, offering new ways to access three-times ("3X") and minus three-times ("-3X") exposure to U.S. Treasuries, Semiconductors and the S&P/TSX 60™ Index. Units of the ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada").

BetaPro is the first, largest and longest-running family of leveraged, inverse, and inverse leveraged ETFs in Canada. With more than 17 years of trading in Canada across 38 ETFs, BetaPro by Global X is the Canadian leader in this ETF category.

In addition to the launch, the Manager is simultaneously announcing a 50-basis points rebate (the "Rebates") on the New ETFs until December 31, 2025. For the duration of the Rebates, the effective management fee for the New ETFs is 0.65%.

"From the global semiconductor boom to the magnitude of U.S. Treasuries, these new launches represent some of the most exciting sectors, indices and asset classes in recent market memory," said Erik Sloane, Executive Vice President, Head of Distribution at Global X. "As part of our mission, we are constantly exploring new ways to empower sophisticated Canadian traders to take advantage of volatility with today's market movers. These latest 3X and -3X launches are our most recent answer and offering to them."

More details on the New ETFs are outlined in the table below:

The New ETFs are designed to provide daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to 300% of the daily performance of the specified Underlying Index, or 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the specified Underlying Index. The New ETFs do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day and are not for investors who do not intend to actively monitor their investments daily. Any U.S. dollar gains or losses as a result of the ETFs' investments will be hedged back to the Canadian dollar to the best of their ability.

Currency movements can introduce unwanted noise and reduce the precision of tactical trades. The New ETFs employ currency hedging to seek to neutralize U.S. dollar exposure, providing performance that may more accurately reflect the underlying U.S. equity indices.

"When taking a high-conviction position within a volatile sector or asset class, the last thing sophisticated Canadian traders want to see is their expectations and returns distorted by currency fluctuations," said Erik Sloane. "The BetaPro 3X and -3X ETFs stand apart from the competition on this key differentiator with a built-in currency hedge structure, which helps to neutralize U.S. dollar movements. That means the potential for a better trading experience for Canadians."

The Rebates are effective upon the launch of the New ETFs. The New ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, which are included in the Management Expense Ratio ("MER") and are still subject to trading costs, which are included in the Trading Expense Ratio ("TER").

The New ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX and Cboe Canada.

About BetaPro by Global X (www.BetaPro.ca)

The BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold, oil, and Bitcoin. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $40 billion of assets under management as at July 31, 2025, and 152 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745 [email protected]

For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]