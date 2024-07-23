TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce that it has lowered the management on the Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF ("HAD" or the "ETF"), effective today.

Beginning July 23, 2024, the effective annual management fee for HAD will be thirty basis points (0.30%) plus applicable sales taxes, following a management fee reduction of twelve basis points (0.12%).

"At Global X, we are committed to making exceptional investments more accessible for Canadians – that's why we've decided to reduce the management fee on HAD, permanently," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Global X. "HAD is one of Canada's longest-running actively-managed fixed income ETFs and we are pleased to offer this cost-savings opportunity to investors looking for a low-cost solution that offers exposure to a broad portfolio of Canadian debt and debt-like securities across governments, corporations and sectors."

ETF Name Ticker Previous Management

Fee* Updated Management

Fee* Global X Active Canadian

Bond ETF HAD 0.42 % 0.30 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

HAD was launched on October 12, 2012 and seeks long-term returns primarily through maximized interest income and capital appreciation. The ETF invests primarily in a portfolio of Canadian debt (including debt-like securities) denominated in Canadian dollars.

Sub-advised by Fiera Capital Corporation, one of Canada's largest fixed income managers, HAD seeks superior risk adjusted returns by offering the flexibility to alter its duration in anticipation of interest rate changes.

For more information about HAD, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Products/HAD

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]