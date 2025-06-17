With announced rebate, new ETFs from Canada's leader in leveraged funds are the lowest-cost 3x and –3x ETFs currently available in the world

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launch of four new ETFs (the "New ETFs") within its BetaPro by Global X ("BetaPro") suite that provide three-times ("3x") and minus three-times ("-3x") exposure to the Nasdaq-100® and S&P 500® indices – the highest amount of leverage available in Canada through exchange traded funds ("ETFs") without exemptive relief. Units of the ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

BetaPro is the first, largest and longest-running family of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged ETFs in Canada. With more than 17 years of trading in Canada across 32 ETFs, BetaPro by Global X is the Canadian leader in this ETF category.

In addition to the launch, the Manager is simultaneously announcing a 50-basis points rebate (the "Rebates") on the New ETFs until December 31, 2025. For the duration of the Rebates, the effective management fee for the New ETFs is 0.65%, making them the lowest-cost 3x and –3x ETFs currently available, globally.

"From launching the world's first leveraged commodities ETFs in 2008 to its position today as Canada's leading leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETF family, BetaPro has been the source for sophisticated traders in Canada seeking effective ETFs solutions for amplifying exposure," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "In addition to adding 3x and –3x to Canada's largest suite of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs, we're offering a sizeable fee rebate, making these new ETFs the lowest cost of their kind, anywhere in the world, during the rebate."

The New ETFs offer amplified exposure for sophisticated investors to two of the largest and most actively traded U.S. benchmarks – the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq-100® (the "Underlying Index").

Currency movements can introduce unwanted noise and reduce the precision of tactical trades. The New ETFs employ currency hedging to seek to neutralize U.S. dollar exposure, providing performance that more accurately reflects the underlying U.S. equity indices.

More details on the New ETFs are outlined in the table below:

Name Ticker Leverage Underlying Index Management

Fee before Rebate* Effective

Management Fee

until December 31, 2025* BetaPro 3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TSPX +3x S&P 500 Index® 1.15 % 0.65 % BetaPro -3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SSPX -3x S&P 500 Index® 1.15 % 0.65 % BetaPro 3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TQQQ +3x Nasdaq-100® Index 1.15 % 0.65 % BetaPro -3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SQQQ -3x Nasdaq-100® Index 1.15 % 0.65 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

The New ETFs are designed to provide daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to 300% of the daily performance of the specified Underlying Index, or 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the specified Underlying Index. The ETFs do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day and are not for investors who do not intend to actively monitor their investments daily. Any U.S. dollar gains or losses as a result of the ETFs' investments will be hedged back to the Canadian dollar to the best of their ability.

The Canadian Advantage: Investing in Canadian-listed vs. U.S.-listed 3x and –3x ETFs:

Historically, Canadians seeking to access 3x and –3x ETFs have had to turn to the U.S. market for access. According to Investor Economics, Canadians currently hold an estimated $4 billion CAD in U.S.-listed leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged funds. Now, with their expansion into Canada, Canadians have the choice to invest in 3x and –3x ETFs listed on the TSX, which could potentially result in improved tax and currency outcomes, relative to investing in U.S.-listed alternatives.

By trading funds on foreign exchanges, including those in the U.S., Canadian investors holding those assets are exposed to foreign currency exposure risk and potential tax implications, such as U.S. estate tax, as well as additional tax filings. Unless a Canadian investor has a U.S. dollar trading account, they will have to convert from Canadian dollars into U.S. dollars each time they enter and exit the ETF. Considering these investments are meant for daily, short-term, tactical trades, those costs can significantly undercut the efficiency of U.S.-listed 3x and -3x ETFs, which are also designed for daily usage.

"Since the start of 2025, Canadians have been looking for alternatives to U.S. products, so it only makes sense to offer them a way to repatriate some of their investment dollars," said Chris McHaney. "As Canada's leader in leveraged, inverse, and inverse leveraged ETFs, we wanted to give sophisticated Canadian traders a better way to harness market volatility and magnify their exposure, here at home."

Data from the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Volatility Index shows volatility has recently picked up, with the highest spike recorded in April of this year, highlighting the potential for continued opportunity for sophisticated active traders. Inverse strategies, including –3x ETFs, can also be used to potentially profit off a short-term pullback.

The launch of the 3x leveraged and 3x inverse leverage ETFs expands BetaPro's already extensive lineup of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged ETFs for sophisticated investors to 32, spanning four market indices, five major Canadian sectors, four major commodities, as well as an inverse bitcoin-focused ETF. Until recently, the highest available Canadian-listed ETFs that provided a fixed percentage of leverage on a particular index, sector of commodity were only available were up a maximum of 2x and -2x.

The Rebates are effective upon the launch of the New ETFs. The New ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, which are included in the Management Expense Ratio ("MER") and are still subject to trading costs which are included in the Trading Expense Ratio ("TER").

The New ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has approximately $40 billion of assets under management and 146 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $900 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

