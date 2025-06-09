GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES ETF CLOSURES

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that it will be terminating five of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") effective at the close of business on or about August 19, 2025 (the "Termination Date"). Details of the terminating ETFs are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Global X Cybersecurity Index ETF HBUG BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank 2x Daily Bull ETF ATMU BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank -2x Daily Bear ETF ATMD BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF RITU BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF RITD

Effective August 11, 2025, except in limited circumstances, no further direct subscriptions for securities of the ETFs will be accepted. The ETFs are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, at the close of business on or about August 13, 2025, with all securities still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining securityholders of an ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro rata basis.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has approximately $40 billion of assets under management and 142 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $900 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

