TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB") are pleased to announce that Simon Bolton-Smith from White Rock, British Columbia is the grand prize winner of the 13th Biggest Winner Simulated Trading Competition (the "Competition"). With the highest six-week cumulative return of 27.25%, Simon has been awarded the grand prize of $10,000.

Simon is no stranger to the Biggest Winner Simulated Trading Competition: in 2017 and again in 2021, he placed second and earned the runner-up prize. After nearly a decade of participation, Simon has finally achieved the grand title of "Biggest Winner."

"Once again, it was a pleasure to take part in the Biggest Winner ETF Trading Competition," said Simon Bolton-Smith. "It remains a very stimulating experience, especially given the recent increased volatility in the broader commodities market."

The Competition, which ran from September 16 to October 25, 2024, saw approximately 2,750 participants completing approximately 20,000 trades over the six-week trading period. Contestants were provided with a fantasy brokerage account, with a balance of $100,000 in notional Canadian dollars. Contestants used these fantasy funds to place simulated trades among more than 1,000 ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada.

For Simon, his key to success was recognizing the interrelationships between commodities and their price movements. To achieve his returns, he rotated in and out of long and short commodity ETFs, taking entry and exit points supported by broader market trends into consideration.

"My specific trading strategy involved a focus on commodity-focused leveraged and inverse leveraged BetaPro ETFs, which allowed me to effectively capture positive and inverse price movements in the oil and natural gas segments of the marketplace," said Mr. Bolton-Smith. "The BetaPro ETFs are a great way to enhance any investment portfolio as a broad range of market segments are covered."

The runner-up, Dr. Amin Ebadi of Richmond Hill, Ontario, secured his second-place position with a cumulative return of 23.33%, earning him $5,000 in this year's Competition. Like Simon, Amin has participated in previous Biggest Winner iterations, securing the top Week One spot in last year's competition.

"I am truly honored to have achieved second place in the competition, an accomplishment that fills me with great joy and gratitude. This experience has been incredibly rewarding, reflecting my commitment and passion for trading," said Dr. Amin Ebadi. "My strategy focused on leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs, with Global X ETFs playing a significant role in my success. I relied heavily on my own analysis, combining it with well-timed orders to capitalize on market volatility. This approach allowed me to buy and sell at targeted prices while maintaining discipline in a fast-moving environment. It is important to note that the competition was quite challenging, which makes this achievement all the more significant."

For this year's Competition, Global X and NBDB are also recognizing the third-place participant, Hak-Min Kim of Coquitlam, British Columbia, who achieved a 20% portfolio return and earned $2,500 for their efforts.

"In this competition, I was able to achieve my result by trading only leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs," said Mr. Kim. "I believe that the various strategies offered under the BetaPro family, including the gold, silver, oil, and natural gas-focused funds, are among the best ETFs in Canada."

In addition to the prizes for the top three participants, the Competition also awarded weekly $1,000 cash prizes for the best-single week returns, as well as $100 Amazon gift cards for eligible participants that completed more than three trades, each week and were selected via a random draw.

The most-traded ETFs in the Competition are all managed by Global X. The three most-traded ETFs are a part of Global X's BetaPro family of tactical ETFs: the BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HNU"), the BetaPro Natural Gas Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HND"), and the BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HOU").

HNU seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions, and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to up to two times (200%) the daily performance of the BetaPro Natural Gas Rolling Futures Index.

HND seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions, and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to up to two times (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the BetaPro Natural Gas Rolling Futures Index.

HOU seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to up to two times (200%) the daily performance of the BetaPro Crude Oil Rolling Futures Index.

"With another Biggest Winner in the books, I'd like to once again thank the thousands of Canadians that joined us this year to build, improve and test their ETF trading skills," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "I'd also like to acknowledge the success and persistence of this year's champion, Simon Bolton-Smith, who has finally earned the top spot after years of competing. For many investors, the Biggest Winner is an anticipated and important event, along their financial journey and calendars. It's our pleasure to continue to provide the opportunity for them to explore and achieve their ETF trading potential."

NBDB, a founding sponsor of the Biggest Winner Competition and its past twelve editions, believes the contest presents a unique opportunity for investors to learn the ins and outs of self-directed investing.

"Congratulations to Simon Bolton-Smith, Dr. Amin Ebadi, Hak-Min Kim and all the winners of the 13th Biggest Winner trading competition," said Claude-Frédéric Robert, President of National Bank Direct Brokerage. "This competition provides a hands-on way for investors to explore strategies and gain confidence in their investing knowledge, and we are proud to contribute to their development."

In addition to being one of the listing exchanges for the ETFs traded by participants in the Competition, TSX was also a sponsor of the Competition.

"On behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, I'd like to congratulate Simon Bolton-Smith for once again winning the Biggest Winner Competition," said Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange. "TSX is continuously looking at ways to innovate for investors and clients alike. This Competition allows both new and experienced investors alike the ability to explore the opportunities ETFs have to offer."

In total, $23,500 in cash prizes were awarded as part of the Competition.

