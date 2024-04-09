GLOBAL SUPERSTAR THOMAS RHETT TO HOST THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD ALONG WITH AWARD-WINNING COUNTRY STAR & ALBERTA NATIVE MACKENZIE PORTER

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD, LIVE FROM ROGERS PLACE IN EDMONTON, AB ON SEPTEMBER 14

Secure Your Tickets To The 2024 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Now

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is thrilled to welcome country superstar Thomas Rhett as host of the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Thomas Rhett, an 8x ACM and 2x CMA Award winner with 16 No.1 hits at Canadian country radio, is joined by 2x CCMA Award winner and global chart-topping Canadian country star and actor MacKenzie Porter, to lead an unforgettable evening celebrating Canada's biggest night in country music.

Returning to Edmonton for the first time in ten years, and marking their eighth time in the city, the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD will broadcast live from Rogers Place in the heart of downtown. CTV is the exclusive home to catch Canada's biggest night in country music on Saturday September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

"We're so excited to have Thomas Rhett, and MacKenzie Porter come together to host Canada's biggest night in country music," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "The indelible marks these two individuals have made on the country music landscape, not just in Canada but globally, showcase the universal appeal and talent within our community. Their collective presence on stage at Rogers Place will undoubtedly create a captivating experience for fans in Edmonton and those watching across the country, and we can't wait to see the magic they bring."

Country Music Week 2024 kicks off in Edmonton on Wednesday, September 11, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre's brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 14. Country Music Week 2024 is possible with the support of the Government of Alberta, the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton, and the 2024 Host Committee. With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 42nd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY .

For promotional graphics, suggested social copy, and more reference our Digital Toolkit: HERE.

Sign up HERE to be the first to know everything about the 2024 CCMA Awards and Country Music Week, including opportunities to collaborate, partner, volunteer, and more.

For the latest CCMA news, follow along at Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube or visit www.ccma.org .

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards presented by TD. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 22 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

About the City of Edmonton

We're young, ambitious, and building something extraordinary. Located on Treaty 6 Territory and with a population of just over one million, Edmonton is one of Canada's youngest and fastest growing cities. As Alberta's capital city, we proudly value our vibrant medley of cultures, languages, and religious backgrounds. Edmonton is a gathering place for the arts, and a thriving hub of live entertainment, visual art, and music. Our hundreds of festivals and events both big and small celebrate the incredible talent and passion for arts and music. We support and encourage the new and fresh, while also cherishing what our past has given us. We're building a resilient and diverse economy, attracting the best and the brightest and striving to be a world leader in environmental sustainability. We value quality of life, community safety and a welcoming spirit that embraces new people and new ideas.

About Explore Edmonton

Explore Edmonton Corporation (EEC) is the Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) for Edmonton. EEC tells our city's story, elevates the Edmonton experience, and generates inbound visitation. EEC manages the Edmonton Convention Centre and the Edmonton EXPO Centre. While EEC's mandate is focused on attracting visitors from beyond our city's limits, what we do and how we do it also enhances and amplifies the quality of life for Edmontonians.

About Thomas Rhett

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett has 22 No. One singles in the US and 16 No. Ones in Canada, 15 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. One's in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). His most recent sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED "practically demands an open field, tens-of-thousands-strong throng of fans in front of it" (Esquire). Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado and Añejo variants. For more information, visit www.ThomasRhett.com.

About MacKenzie Porter

Rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop shimmer, Canada-born and Nashville-based MacKenzie Porter's sound knows no borders. Making an introductory statement with her critically acclaimed, chart-dominating, six-week U.S. No. 1 Dustin Lynch duet "Thinking 'Bout You," Porter returns with her full-length Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, set to release April 26. Making her mark with standout hits like "Pickup," which earned her a 2023 CMT Music Awards nomination for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, and best-known head-bobber "These Days," her "mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs'' (Billboard) continue to spark headline-worthy moments and accolades. The 2022 MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year and American Music Awards-nominated star has additionally earned 22 CCMA nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year, and has performed on Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The triple threat also brings her star power to the screen, starring in Netflix's cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers and as a series regular in AMC's Hell On Wheels. Porter is the first female this century to have six No. 1 songs at Canadian country radio, touring the globe opening for the likes of Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, and Rascal Flatts. She just wrapped her own debut Canadian headline tour and will open for Keith Urban later this year.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Media Contacts: For the Canadian Country Music Association, Charlotte Thompson | [email protected]; For TD Bank Group, Dominique Bomberry | [email protected]; For CTV, Natalie Cole | [email protected]; For Explore Edmonton, Quinn Phillips | [email protected]; For Thomas Rhett, Canada | [email protected], U.S. | [email protected]; For MacKenzie Porter, Canada | [email protected], U.S. | [email protected], U.S. | [email protected]