GLOBAL SETS A NEW RECORD WITH NINE RENOWNED SPONSORS JOINING SEASON 11 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

New Series Sponsors SharkNinja, Circle K, Brita, and HelloFresh Join Season 11 with First-Time Integrations and Captivating Social Campaigns

Wendy's®, WINNERS, Philips Sonicare Oral Care, and belairdirect insurance Return to the Big Brother Canada House for More Customized In-Show Brand Integrations and Experiences

The Ninth Sponsor to be Revealed as an In-Show Surprise

Grand Prize Includes $100,000 Cash, $10,000 for a Brand-New Wardrobe Courtesy of WINNERS, and $10,000 Worth of Shark® and Ninja® Products

Big Brother Canada Premieres March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and Available to Stream Live and On Demand with STACK TV and the Global TV App

For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here .

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: bit.ly/3KB6QKk

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Global is proud to announce a record-breaking nine premium sponsors, including five new and four returning, joining Season 11 of Big Brother Canada. The hit reality series welcomes back Wendy's®, WINNERS, Philips Sonicare Oral Care, and belairdirect insurance, and includes first-time sponsors SharkNinja, Circle K, Brita, HelloFresh, and a new sponsor who will be revealed as a surprise in-show. Raising the stakes higher each year, this season's Big Brother Canada sponsors continue to deliver state-of-the-art in-show integrations and elevate the show's twists, challenges, prizing, and more.

Big Brother Canada Logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"We are extremely proud and excited to have reached our highest number of sponsors to date for Season 11 of Big Brother Canada," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising, Corus Entertainment. "After a decade of producing larger-than-life and memorable multiplatform integrations, Big Brother Canada offers an environment where innovation and creativity can flourish, and continues to be in high demand with Canada's top brands, reaching coveted audiences for brands year after year."

Big Brother Canada's series sponsorships are sold, created, and customized through Corus Tempo, Corus' full-service marketing and creative team. Utilizing a vast range of multiplatform Corus assets to design and execute custom integrated marketing programs for clients, Corus Tempo leads each campaign with insights and strategic brand solutions that range from short- and long-form branded content to sponsorships, talent endorsements, and integrations.

#BBCAN11 SPONSORS

Wendy's® (RETURNING)

Returning for a sixth consecutive year, longstanding #BBCAN brand partner Wendy's® is back with the crowd-pleaser "Drive Thru" pantry. This season's breakfast meal HOH reward will be delivered virtually by some familiar #BBCAN faces. New this season, the series will feature a Wendy's Rewards™ in-show integration with custom gameplay tasks. Now in Canada, Wendy's Rewards™ loyalty program allows customers the opportunity to earn points and unlock rewards for their favourite mouth-watering menu items. Wendy's also returns as the proud sponsor of "After the Eviction Interview" – an extension to host Arisa Cox's in-show interviews. Delivering exclusive access to the houseguests directly following their eviction every Thursday, fans can catch the interviews live on the #BBCAN TikTok account @BigBrotherCA, also available on Facebook and BigBrotherCanada.ca the next day.

WINNERS (RETURNING)

Season 11 welcomes back WINNERS, dressing the houseguests in the best brand name and designer clothes for less all season long! As part of the grand prize, the #BBCAN11 winner will receive $10,000 for a brand-new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS. This season will also feature a collection of in-show integrations including Winning Moments, voted by fans for houseguests to win a $1,000 cash prize, a new ensemble for each HOH winner to rock for the week and beyond, a custom challenge, and more.

SHARKNINJA (NEW)

A new brand joining Season 11 is SharkNinja, the maker of class-leading Shark® household and hair care products and innovative Ninja® kitchen appliances. As part of the grand prize, the winner will receive $10,000 worth of Shark® and Ninja® products. In addition to a custom challenge, the #BBCAN11 house will be stocked with SharkNinja household products and kitchen appliances.

CIRCLE K (NEW)

First-time sponsor Circle K will keep the houseguests satisfied with the Circle K Snack Wall, displaying delicious products from Circle K. The series will include a quiz-based custom challenge and introduces the Circle K Snack Haul, where fans can vote on social media for a special bag of snacks to be given to one hungry houseguest.

Philips Sonicare Oral Care (RETURNING)

Back for a second year is Philips Sonicare. Featuring a custom challenge, the #BBCAN house will be stocked with Philips Sonicare Power Toothbrushes and Philips Sonicare Power Flossers, displayed in the main bathroom and HOH bathroom.

BRITA (NEW)

New this season, Brita will provide each houseguest with their very own personalized Brita filtering water bottle, which can be filled up in the #BBCAN house with Brita pitchers and filters, keeping the houseguests hydrated all season long. Season 11 will also include a custom challenge and social media extension.

belairdirect insurance (RETURNING)

Returning for a second year is belairdirect with eviction protection insurance, where fans cast votes on BigBrotherCanada.ca to save their favourite houseguest from eviction, and will feature a home and auto insurance custom challenge.

HELLOFRESH (NEW)

Another new brand joining Season 11 is HelloFresh, stocking the #BBCAN house with a variety of easy-to-cook recipes inside HelloFresh's very own branded fridge. Houseguests will have everything they need to cook delicious dinners with fresh, quality ingredients.

9th SPONSOR (NEW)

But wait, there's more! A surprise sponsor joins #BBCAN for the first time with an in-show integration. More details about this partnership will be revealed in-show at a later date.

Big Brother Canada premieres its 11th Season Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. This season, #BBCAN11 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction). Season 11 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 towards a brand-new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS and $10,000 worth of Shark® and Ninja® products.



For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the Digital Dailies, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning in early March. Stream Season 11 live and on demand with STACKTV and access past seasons on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.



Also, stay tuned for Global's big announcement this week about the new crop of houseguests who will be joining #BBCAN11.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 11 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).



Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN11

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

TikTok:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer – alongside Insight's Chair and CEO John Brunton, on Big Brother Canada. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including ten seasons of ratings hits Big Brother Canada and Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record); and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has collaborated with The Black Academy on The Legacy Awards and with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television416.860.4224, [email protected]