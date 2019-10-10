Global's Prodigal Son is Canada's #1 New Series This Fall

For the Second Year in a Row, Global Delivers the Most-Watched New Series in Canada

Global is the Sole Survivor with the #1 Reality Series

Canadians Love Global with Premiere Week Claiming 4 of the Top 5 Series

and Half of the Top 20 Most-Watched Shows

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Building off of last year's successful fall, Global continues to deliver hits across all TV genres during premiere week 2019 (September 23-29). Featuring the #1 new series with breakout hit Prodigal Son, #1 reality champ Survivor, and the most-watched late-night show Saturday Night Live, Global celebrates a solid start to the fall season, claiming 4 of the Top 5 and 10 of the Top 20 most-watched series in Canada.



Canada's Top 10 Most-Watched Programs (2+)

Rank Network Program 1 CTV The Good Doctor 2 Global New Amsterdam 3 Global Survivor 4 Global 9-1-1 5 Global NCIS 6 Global FBI 7 CTV Grey's Anatomy 8 Global Prodigal Son 9 CTV The Masked Singer 10 CTV Stumptown

DRAMA

Provocative crime series Prodigal Son is the chosen one this fall as the serial killer drama earns the title as the #1 new series for total viewers and all key demos. As the first new series to receive a full-season pick-up, final data confirms 1.8 million viewers tuned in to the complex father-son drama, also garnering the #3 spot as the most-watched series overall for the young adults demo (A18-34).

Along with new series Prodigal Son, Global's fall drama roster claims half of the Top 10 most-watched series with the sophomore season of medical drama New Amsterdam (2.3 million viewers), larger-than-life series 9-1-1 (2.1 million viewers), longstanding hit NCIS (2.0 million viewers), and the Missy Peregrym procedural FBI (2.0 million viewers).

REALITY

No guesses here! Global maintains its reign in the reality TV genre revealing Survivor as the #1 reality series. With 2.2 million viewers, Season 39 holds strong in the Top 5 programs across all key demos, and has increased its audience year-over-year by 6% (2+) and 10% (A18-34).

COMEDY / LATE-NIGHT

Saturday Night Live remains the reigning champion of the late-night comedy scene as the #1 late-night show for total viewers and across all key demos. Meanwhile, Global's new comedy The Unicorn finds love in the younger A18-34 demo becoming this fall's most-watched new comedy.

Complementing Global's fall TV wins, fans also flocked to Global's social accounts during premiere week with @GlobalTV reaching approximately 8 million people*. With over 150,000 engagements and over 244,000 mentions of Global's series, social standouts include Prodigal Son becoming the most- mentioned new drama, 9-1-1 as the most-talked about returning drama, and Big Brother as the #1 most- mentioned reality series on social media.** For the latest social updates, viewers can follow Global on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for sneak peek clips, engaging original content, and witty memes and gifs.

Viewers can stream all of Global's content on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV app available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. To unlock Global's entire lineup of new and returning series, viewers can sign in online or on the Global TV app with their TV service provider credentials to access full episodes and exclusive clips anytime. For more information, visit GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Sources:

Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Premiere Week'19 (Sep 23 – Sep 29/19) confirmed data vs. Premiere Week'18 (Sep 24 – Sep 30/18), AMA(000), Ind 2+ unless otherwise stated. Key Demos = Ind. 2+, A25-54, A18-34, CDN ENG COM National Conventional Networks

*Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat internal data. Collected from the date ranges of September 21 - September 30, 2019 based off of campaign and organic analytics data

**Brandwatch queries based off of mentions volume of Show hashtags, names and handles. Date ranges of September 21 – September 30, 2019

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

