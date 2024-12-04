Global pop superstar Katy Perry joins Opening Ceremony mega-talent lineup for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

Perry joins previously announced Opening Ceremony talent including GRAMMY-nominated Noah Kahan, Canadian icon Nelly Furtado, and Quebec sensation Roxane Bruneau, with an additional global superstar still to be announced.

Best known for hit singles 'Hot N Cold,' 'I Kissed A Girl,' and 'Roar,' Perry has won five American Music Awards, 14 People's Choice Awards, and been nominated for 13 GRAMMY Awards over her career. Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Perry is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Perry was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Perry has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.

Tickets are also selling fast for the Invictus Games 2025 Closing Ceremony Live at Rogers Arena on February 16, featuring Nashville country superstar Jelly Roll, legendary Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, and electrifying Americana duo The War And Treaty. Tickets for the Closing Ceremony start at $61 ($89.05 with fees).

About Katy Perry

Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to achieve the elite status of having 10 million RIAA-certified units for a single in 2015. Her new album, 143, is out now.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

