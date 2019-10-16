Global News Delivers 2019 Federal Election Special 'Decision Canada' October 21 With Lead Anchor Dawna Friesen

Live Decision Canada Election Special Begins at 7 p.m. ET Online and in Select TV/Radio Markets, and at 9 p.m. ET Nationally Across All Platforms

Watch, Listen to, and Follow Global News For Real-Time Results and Analysis on Any Device Throughout Election Night



TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - As Canadians prepare to cast their ballots and decide the country's future on Monday, October 21, Global News today announced plans for its 2019 federal election special, Decision Canada. Led by Global News Anchor Dawna Friesen, Decision Canada delivers results and analysis Canadians can trust, live on select Global television and radio affiliates from 7 p.m. ET and nationally across all affiliates from 9 p.m. ET. Decision Canada can also be streamed live from 7 p.m. ET on any connected device via Canada's #1 privately-owned news website*, Globalnews.ca; as well as Global News' YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Marking the network's most comprehensive election night coverage ever – airing on more properties than ever before – Decision Canada be led in-studio by Dawna Friesen, alongside Global News': Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block Mercedes Stephenson, Chief Political Correspondent David Akin and Senior National Affairs Correspondent Eric Sorensen. Some of the country's most respected political journalists, Akin and Sorensen – who have provided insight and commentary on dozens of elections throughout their impressive careers – and Stephenson, one of Canada's preeminent young political minds, will offer unbiased and unflinching analysis; while Global's roster of trusted correspondents will support the team in studio with reporting from all key battleground ridings and party headquarters. The broadcast will air live from Global News' brand new state of the art Toronto election studio featuring a stunning 70-foot panoramic digital display.

"With the political and social climate in the country becoming increasingly polarized, Canadians need voices they can trust to navigate this election," said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President, Global News. "As our exceptional reporting throughout the campaign has proved, there's no one better than Dawna Friesen and our Global News team to deliver the facts, provide balanced analysis, and cut through the spin on election night."

Also joining the action in-studio are two expert panels from across the country and political spectrum. Global News Anchor Farah Nasser moderates a panel of Global News Radio personalities who will offer insight into what matters most to the Canadians they speak to every day on-air, featuring: Charles Adler (Charles Adler Tonight), Danielle Smith (770 CHQR), Supriya Dwivedi (640 Toronto) and Ryan Jespersen (630 CHED). While a panel of experienced pundits will provide diverse perspectives from the political world, including: NDP MP Nathan Cullen; former Premier of Saskatchewan Brad Wall; former Ontario Liberal MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers; former press secretary to Elizabeth May, Camille Labchuk; and journalist and human rights advocate Amira Elghawaby.

Decision Canada will air live from 7 p.m. ET on select Global television and radio affiliates – Global Halifax/New Brunswick, Global Durham, Global Peterborough, Global Kingston and 980 CKNW – and nationally from 9 p.m. ET across all Global-affiliated television and radio stations. Live local coverage segments will feature prominently throughout individual affiliates' Decision Canada broadcasts, with familiar personalities supplying the results and hyper-local insights that are most important to audiences in each market. Additionally, tailored results will be continuously displayed on screen in each local television market.

Nonstop updates for all ridings will be available well beyond the final result across Global News' national and local affiliate social media channels, as well as Globalnews.ca. While the next morning, a full breakdown of election night and what the results mean for Canada going forward will air from 6 a.m. local time on Global News Morning broadcasts across the country.

For more information and additional Global News election coverage, visit Globalnews.ca.

SOURCE: *Comscore MyMetrix Multi-Platform Data: Total Unique Visitors – Canada (August 2019)

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter: @CorusPR, @globalnews

Facebook: @GlobalNews

Instagram: @GlobalNews

YouTube: youtube.com/user/GlobalToronto

Global News is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Global Television

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Chris Sarpong, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio, 416.446.5519, chris.sarpong@corusent.com; Rishma Govani, Senior Manager, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio, 416.391.7361, rishma.govani@corusent.com