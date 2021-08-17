Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin

The 5 finalists will earn the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a once in a lifetime chance to be mentored by the judges (1-on-1) during the final challenge: Be You! . The winning designer will be announced on the series' last episode: Sunday, September 12th , and will take home the grand prize of $100,000.

These SHEIN X designer creations will be showcased during SHEIN's Fall/Winter 2021 virtual fashion show and streamed to millions of viewers globally. The SHEIN X 100K Challenge series begins on Sunday, August 22nd, via SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SHEIN launched the SHEIN X designer incubator program in January 2021. The ongoing program aims to provide emerging fashion designers the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their brands to new heights. The online series program is one of many large philanthropic initiatives from the brand in 2021, and aims to bring people together in celebration of fashion.

Episode Air Dates

Sunday, August 22, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)

Sunday, August 29, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)

Sunday, September 5, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)

Sunday, September 12, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)

About SHEIN X:

SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. Specifically developed to offset recurring infringement issues within the industry, SHEIN X offers emerging talents to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.

The platform will amplify the designer's product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).

About SHEIN:

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com , instagram.com/sheinofficial and youtube.com/shein .

