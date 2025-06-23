Saddle Up for Style: #SHEINtheWest Makes Its Calgary Debut with a 12-Day Pop-Up Experience

The flagship pop-up store, located near Entrance 6, features a curated edit of SHEIN's most popular collections. While Stampede staples will take centre stage, the space also showcases a wide selection of summer must-haves across categories, including swimwear, home, menswear, accessories, beauty, and more. Visitors can shop top sub-brands including Anewsta, DAZY, EMERY ROSE, SHEIN MOD, MUSERA, ROMWE, SHEGLAM, and WESTFADE— the go-to for modern western wear. With inclusive sizing and price points designed to be accessible, the pop-up invites more people to explore their personal style in-store, bringing the joy of fashion to Calgary across 12 immersive days.

Shoppers can look forward to in-store-only discounts of up to 30% off, exclusive gifts with purchase while supplies last, and a limited-edition Calgary tote bag designed by local artist Irene Neyman. The first 100 customers each day who post publicly from the event on Instagram or TikTok will receive a complimentary tote.

Just steps away, a second surprise awaits: a Stampede-themed Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar near Entrance 2, bringing SHEIN's famed beauty line, SHEGLAM, to life. Designed with oversized butter-yellow horse heads, pops of pink, and selfie-ready moments, the experience captures the brand's playful energy while offering a range of makeup and accessories for the rodeo season. Guests are encouraged to snap a photo at the on-site photo booth and share it on social media using #SHEINTheWest to receive a special gift.

"This is more than a pop-up - it's a celebration of how our community expresses themselves through fashion," says Shirley Yuan, Head of Marketing, SHEIN Canada. "We've designed the experience to reflect Calgary's vibrant summer energy, with bold visuals, interactive elements, and a curated edit that highlights how far SHEIN has evolved - from trend-driven fashion to now spanning home, sport, beauty, pet, and lifestyle categories."

Calgary marks the latest stop in a series of highly successful Canadian pop-ups, reflecting the city's growing role in shaping trends across the country. "Calgary is one of our fastest-growing markets in Canada, and this pop-up is a way to bring the SHEIN experience to life in person," says Vito Zhong, General Manager, SHEIN Canada. "We've seen incredible demand across the Prairies - not just for festival fashion, but for beauty, menswear, and home. This activation allows customers to explore their favourite categories up close and connect with the brand in a more tangible way."

Can't make it to the pop-up? Canadians can still shop up to 85% off across fashion, home, beauty, and more during SHEIN's Sizzling Summer Sale, running from June 23 to July 17. Explore the deals at https://onelink.shein.com/13/4qlxq6jq8km1

WHERE:

CrossIron Mills Mall

Flagship Pop-Up Store - Next to Entrance 6

Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar - Next to Entrance 2

DATES:

Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, July 13, 2025

*Please note: The pop-up will operate on reduced hours on opening day, July 2 , from 10 AM to 4 PM .

HOURS:

Monday–Saturday | 10AM–9PM

Sunday | 11AM–6PM

SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @shein_ca

TikTok: @sheinca_

#SHEINTheWest

