SPLASH INTO STYLE WITH THE BABY SHARK x SHEIN COLLECTION

SHEIN Teams up with The Pinkfong Company for a Fun Fashion Collaboration Inspired by the Global Sensation's 10-Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dive into jaw-dropping styles and bite-sized fun! SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, has partnered with The Pinkfong Company to launch a limited-edition Baby Shark x SHEIN Collection. Designed with the whole family in mind, this playful and affordable collection of apparel and accessories is perfect for summer and sure to serve jaw-some looks from the beach to the pool to catching zzz's.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Pinkfong's Baby Shark, the Baby Shark x SHEIN Collection dives into the world of Carnivore Cove with bold hues, playful patterns, and the fin-tastic spirit of everyone's favorite underwater crew. From matching family looks to cute styles for little ones and big fits for Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark, this special-edition collection features fun apparel and accessories for women, men, and kids ages 6 months to 12 years old.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SHEIN to celebrate Baby Shark's 10 years with this fun and stylish collection," said Bryan Park, Senior Global Licensing Manager at The Pinkfong Company. "We're always looking for new ways to connect with families and fans around the world, and this partnership brings even more styles – whether customers are singing along at home or showing off their favorite Baby Shark look out and about."

The Baby Shark x SHEIN Collection is a co-branded clothing and accessories line featuring 98 apparel pieces and 19 accessories. With prices ranging from $2 to $25, the collection has all your summer must-haves, including everything from swimwear, dresses, and pajamas to water bottles and towels.

The collection is available now, exclusively at SHEIN. Fans can shop the looks at SHEIN.com and share their favorite pieces on social media using #BabySharkxSHEIN.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

