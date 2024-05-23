Global bidding frenzy shatters records at Heffel auction

Exceptional results achieved at Heffel spring auction, totalling a staggering $22.6M

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today in Toronto, Heffel Fine Art Auction House hosted its highly-anticipated spring auction, showcasing more than 90 outstanding works of art to a packed sale room, buzzing with excitement. The auction was nothing short of spectacular, leading the market with three sessions of record-breaking sales of artworks that helped shape Canadian art history. A breathtaking Jean Paul Riopelle painting from the esteemed collection of Torben V. Kristiansen headlined the event, joined by masterpieces from Tom Thomson, Emily Carr and other art giants, collectively fetching an astounding $22.6 million. The event took place in Heffel's Toronto cutting-edge auction venue, expertly blending live action with a remote audience through their Digital Saleroom, uniting collectors from across the globe in a shared celebration of art. (All prices are in Canadian dollars and include a buyer's premium.)

Jean Paul Riopelle’s rare 1949 canvas Verts ombreuses sold for a staggering $2,761,250, leading the Heffel auction and the collection of Torben V. Kristiansen (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Emily Carr’s famous War Canoes, Alert Bay, a precursor to her famous canvas of the same title, sold at the Heffel spring auction for $871,250 (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

A very special addition to Heffel's time-honoured sessions of Post-War & Contemporary Art and Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art was Legendary: The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen, one of the most extraordinary single-consignor collections ever to come to market in Canada. Kristiansen, who passed away in 2023, was a legendary figure in Canada's art world, and was known for his impeccable taste and deep love for the works he collected. The remarkable selection of works garnered global participation for coveted masterpieces and rare gems by the biggest names in Canadian art. The works from the collection totalled an astounding $9.1 million.

"The energy in the room tonight was absolutely electric," said Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The excitement and competitive spirit among bidders were a testament to the enduring appreciation for masterworks of exceptional quality. It was truly a privilege to witness the enthusiasm from across the world."

Highlights from the Heffel Spring 2024 Live Auction

Jean Paul Riopelle took centre stage, where his 10 outstanding works collectively garnered a staggering $6 million . His works sparked global interest and were led by the incredibly rare 1949 drip canvas, Verts ombreuses , which sold for $2,761,250 (est. $2,500,000 – 3,500,000) and his commanding 1954 masterpiece , Sans titre which fetched $1,321,250 (est. $1,200,000 – 1,600,000).

took centre stage, where his 10 outstanding works collectively garnered a staggering . His works sparked global interest and were led by the incredibly rare 1949 drip canvas, , which sold for (est. – 3,500,000) and his commanding 1954 masterpiece which fetched (est. – 1,600,000). Hugely important works by Emily Carr highlighted the white-glove session of Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art . The famous War Canoes, Alert Bay , a precursor to her famous canvas of the same title in the collection of the Audain Art Museum, as well as Scorned as Timber, Beloved of the Sky , a study for a major work in the collection of the Vancouver Art Gallery each sold for $871,250 . Heffel is proud to be synonymous with Emily Carr's market, which continues to draw impressive results and attention from around the world.

highlighted the white-glove session of . The famous , a precursor to her famous canvas of the same title in the collection of the Audain Art Museum, as well as , a study for a major work in the collection of the Vancouver Art Gallery each sold for . Heffel is proud to be synonymous with market, which continues to draw impressive results and attention from around the world. Due to Tom Thomson 's untimely and mysterious death, his paintings are considered some of the most coveted in Canadian art. The Kristiansen collection featured three of his rare and impactful oil sketches, with Colourful Maples fetching $961, 250 (est . $700,000 – $900,000 ) and Fall Woods, Algonquin Park selling for $931, 250 (est . $500,000 – $700,000 ).

's untimely and mysterious death, his paintings are considered some of the most coveted in Canadian art. The Kristiansen collection featured three of his rare and impactful oil sketches, with fetching $961, . – ) and selling for $931, . – ). Important works by members of the Group of Seven drew major competition in the auction and soared past their estimated values. A.J. Casson 's graphic and atmospheric Summer Sky fetched $781, 250 (est . $150,000 – 250,000) and Lawren Harris' mesmerising abstract canvas, Mountain Experience reached $541, 250 (est . $150,000 – 250,000).

drew major competition in the auction and soared past their estimated values. 's graphic and atmospheric fetched $781, . – 250,000) and mesmerising abstract canvas, reached $541, . – 250,000). Mary Pratt 's Girl in My Dressing Gow n, the intimate and captivating portrait of muse Donna Meaney , set a deserving new record for the artist at $289,250 . This special canvas was one of the finest paintings by Pratt to ever grace the art market and is truly museum-quality (est. $150,000 – $250,000 ).

's n, the intimate and captivating portrait of muse , set a deserving new record for the artist at . This special canvas was one of the finest paintings by Pratt to ever grace the art market and is truly museum-quality (est. $150,000 – ). A stunning seascape by Takao Tanabe , a showstopper at the Heffel previews across Canada , shattered the previous artist record by a wide margin. Nootka 1/91: in Hanna Channel , the serene yet powerful 1991 canvas sold for an impressive $451,250 , well above its presale estimate of $60,000 to $80,000 .

, a showstopper at the Heffel previews across , shattered the previous artist record by a wide margin. , the serene yet powerful 1991 canvas sold for an impressive , well above its presale estimate of to . Two of Andy Warhol 's most sought-after prints stood out amongst the contemporary works on offer. The vibrant hot pink Marilyn Monroe (Marilyn) sold for $205, 250 (est . $80,000 – 120,000) and the iconic Mick Jagger sold for $157, 250 (est . $80,000 – 100,000). The market for Warhol's work remains strong, consistently demonstrating high demand and impressive auction results.

's most sought-after prints stood out amongst the contemporary works on offer. The vibrant hot pink sold for $205, . – 120,000) and the iconic sold for $157, . – 100,000). The market for Warhol's work remains strong, consistently demonstrating high demand and impressive auction results. Notable examples by six important artists set new benchmarks in the Heffel auction. In addition to Takao Tanabe and Mary Pratt , artist records were achieved with Prudence Heward's exceptional Sunflowers which sold for $301,250 , the rare Still Life with Fruit and Blue Teapot by Christiane Pflug which sold for $25,000 .

Additional works from the Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen are currently on offer through a curated Heffel online auction, closing on May 30, with future auctions to follow.

Heffel is now welcoming consignments for the fall 2024 auction season, encompassing international and Canadian works of art. The deadline for fall consignments is August 2024.

