GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 2023/24 PRIMETIME LINEUP FEATURING THE MOST TALKED ABOUT ACQUISITIONS AND THE RETURN OF TV'S BIGGEST HIT SERIES

Matlock, Starring Oscar® Winner Kathy Bates, and Elsbeth, Starring Carrie Preston, Based on Popular The Good Wife Character, Anchor the Upcoming Broadcast Season

New Comedy Poppa's House Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., and Buzzed About New Medical Drama Doc Join Global's Schedule Later in 2024

#1 Reality Show Survivor Returns this Fall with Supersized 90-Minute Episodes Alongside New Unscripted Shows Buddy Games from Josh Duhamel, Lotería Loca and a New Season of I Can See Your Voice

Highly-Anticipated New Global Original Robyn Hood Debuts this Fall

Returning Hits Include Acclaimed Comedies Abbott Elementary and Ghosts, Blockbuster FBI and NCIS Franchises with LL COOL J Joining NCIS: Hawai'i as a Recurring Guest Star

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of the #CorusUpfront this afternoon, Global reveals its 2023/24 broadcast season slate featuring the most buzzworthy and talked about new series as well as the return of the network's blockbuster hits. Delivering a solid 17 hours of simulcast programming in primetime, Global's 2023/24 roster continues to bring audiences fresh, premium content across network TV and streaming on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

From L to R: Elsbeth’s Carrie Preston, Matlock’s Kathy Bates, Poppa’s House’s Damon Wayans Jr. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Leading this year's TV offering is the brand new procedural drama Matlock with Oscar®-winner and screen legend Kathy Bates in the titular role. Next up is humorous new drama Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston, based on and named after the fan favourite character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Also coming to Global in the coming year is new medical drama Doc, based on a massively successful Italian format and one of the most buzzed about series this broadcast season, and the hysterical comedy Poppa's House starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Global's fall schedule wouldn't be complete without the return of #1 reality series Survivor back for an unprecedented 45th season where fans can look forward to action-packed 90-minute episodes each week. Then, the highly-anticipated contemporary re-imagining of the Robin Hood legend, Robyn Hood, joins the Global lineup this fall. From acclaimed Canadian music video director and filmmaker Director X, the eight-episode, one-hour series stars Jessye Romeo, Nykeem Provo, Idrissa Sanogo, Daniela Kharlamova, Jonathan Langdon, Sydney Kuhne, Ian Matthews, Kira Guloien, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, and Lisa Michelle Cornelius.

Global's 2023/24 season also welcomes back a strong returning slate, including last fall's #1 new series So Help Me Todd and the high-octane drama Fire Country. Award-winning comedy and critical darling Abbott Elementary also returns along with #1 comedy Ghosts. Global's schedule is rounded out with blockbuster franchises FBI and NCIS. In an exciting plot twist, LL COOL J moves from Los Angeles to the Aloha State in the upcoming season of NCIS: Hawai'i as a recurring guest star.

"Global's fall schedule is full of fresh premium content and top performing reality series, delivering audiences a strong schedule supported by TV's biggest hits," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "By maximizing simulcast hours, and continuing to engage Canadians with a wide range of genres – from laugh-out-loud comedies, edge of your seat procedurals, and appointment-viewing reality – Global is poised to build on last fall's string of top-rated series across primetime."

NEW PRIMETIME SERIES FOR 2023/24

SCRIPTED

Global's first new pick-up is Matlock starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavours to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Next comes Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth's insightful and offbeat ways. Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Then, Doc follows hard-charging Chief of Internal & Family Medicine Dr. Amy Elias after she suffers a brain injury during a car accident and loses her memory of the last eight years. Forced to re-acclimate to the present—with no recollection of a tragedy in her personal life and bereft of the medical knowledge she's accrued over this time she must return to being an intern and somehow rebuild her life from the fractured pieces which remain. Based on the globally acclaimed Italian television series, Doc – Nelle tue mani, created by Lux Vide, a Freemantle company.

Big laughs are also on the Global schedule with Poppa's House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans stars as legendary radio host and happily divorced "Poppa" who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Next, coming this fall, new Global original Robyn Hood follows Robyn Loxley, a young woman whose masked hip-hop band, The Hood, is known for their inventive videos and anti-authoritarian message. She lives in Sherwood Towers, a community of rental high-rises in a working-class corner of New Nottingham, where the cost of living has skyrocketed, leaving an ever-widening gap between the rich and everyone else. When Robyn finds herself fighting for her home and her family against local property developer John Prince and The Sheriff of New Nottingham, Robyn and her band The Hood decide to fight back, righting the wrongs of the corrupt elite to give back to the people.

UNSCRIPTED

Global is home to some of the most entertaining reality competition series. New to Global comes the high-octane Lotería Loca. In each episode, two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the "Loca Cards" creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most "Loterías" on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize.

In addition, the hilarious new competition series Buddy Games, created and hosted by Josh Duhamel joins Global's lineup later this year. Buddy Games is a reality competition inspired by executive producer Josh Duhamel's real-life annual tradition with his lifelong friends. For the past 20 years, one weekend a summer, Duhamel reunites with his childhood friends to compete in a variety of competition-style games. Based on Duhamel's own experience, Buddy Games will bring together best friends from different backgrounds and offer them the same opportunity to live together, compete in wild challenges and prove their bonds run deep.

MEDIA NOTE: Complete descriptions of Global's new series are available here.

These shows join Global's returning fan favourites like Survivor, 911, CSI: Vegas, So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, Accused, The Equalizer, the NCIS and FBI franchises, Ghosts, Abbott Elementary, I Can See Your Voice, The Wall, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, plus much more.

RETURNING NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT SERIES

In addition to Global's new and returning primetime series, Global welcomes back award-winning news and entertainment programming.

Global News remains committed to delivering audiences award-winning, fact-based, and comprehensive news coverage. From international crises to timely local stories, audiences can turn to Global News as their trusted source of information on television, radio and online. Global News is home to Global National, led by this year's winner of the Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor Dawna Friesen on weekdays and Farah Nasser on weekends. With daily local newscasts from coast to coast, plus the true crime series Crime Beat on Fridays, the current affairs program The New Reality and new series Crime Beat Most Wanted on Saturdays, and the political affairs talk show The West Block on Sundays, Global News reports on the stories that interest and impact Canadians.

The Morning Show was the most-watched Canadian late-morning TV show last fall, mixing news and information with light-hearted conversation.* The program grew its audience year over year, attracting over 1.2 million viewers a week.** Featuring celebrity guests, lifestyle contributors and engaging segments. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie, The Morning Show dives into the trending topics Canadians are talking about.

This fall, ET Canada returns for its monumental 19th season, delivering Canadian audiences the biggest names in entertainment with exclusive interviews and specials each and every week. Hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel along with Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman, Brittnee Blair, Jedson Tavernier, and Los Angeles correspondent Keshia Chante, the Canadian Screen Award-winning series is the country's go-to source for entertainment news.

A full list of premiere dates and times from Global's fall lineup will be announced in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

