OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the public are invited to lace up their skates and enjoy the historical Rideau Hall skating rink this winter season. Tucked away on the grounds of Rideau Hall, the skating rink has hosted generations of skaters and shaped the culture of winter sports in Canada. Come and be part of history!

The Winter Pavilion, a restored heritage building, is available for visitors to warm up and lace up their skates.

The public is invited to visit the skating rink for free during the following hours:

January 13 to March 3, 2024 (weather permitting)

Monday – Friday, 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Last entry at 7:45 p.m.

– Last entry at Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Last entry at 7:45 p.m.

Full details are available on the Rideau Hall skating rink page.

Please consult our website and social media platforms for up-to-date information on the status of the rink.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]