Giving Young Canadians Opportunities to Strengthen Their Sense of Belonging to Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), today announced that the Government of Canada is providing $25 million to 21 youth service organizations through the Exchanges Canada Program over the next three years (2019–2022).

As Canadian youth get ready to go back to school and start a new chapter in their learning, this announcement, made on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, confirms funding to the following organizations for 2019–2022:

4-H Canada (4-H Canada Club to Club Exchanges): $729,250

4-H Canada (4-H Canada Citizenship Congress): $105,000

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada: $75,000

Canada Sports Friendship Exchange Programs: $1,329,000

Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity: $100,000

Canadian Roots Exchange: $62,000

Canadian Student Debating Federation: $45,000

Canadian Student Leadership Association: $420,000

Experiences Canada (Destination Canada: Reciprocal Youth Exchanges): $13,500,000

Experiences Canada (Youth Leadership Forum): $50,000

Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française (Parlement jeunesse canadien 2020): $75,000

Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française (Forum jeunesse pancanadien 2021): $92,000

Foundation for the Study of the Processes of Government in Canada (Forum for Young Canadians): $800,000

Français pour l'avenir: $75,000

Historica Canada (Encounters with Canada): $7,200,000

Leave Out Violence (LOVE): $50,000

MC Motivate Canada: $35,000

Rotary Club of Ottawa Charity Fund: $20,000

Royal Commonwealth Society: $55,000

Students Commission of Canada: $60,000

Students on Ice Foundation (Climate Action Field School): $50,000

Students on Ice Foundation (2019 Arctic Expedition): $75,000

Tatamagouche Centre: $17,000

Tides Canada Initiatives Society: $100,000

YWCA Canada: $84,000

This funding is in addition to the $24 million, announced by Minister Rodriguez in June, that was provided to the YMCA of Greater Toronto for its YMCA Youth Exchanges Canada and Summer Work Student Exchange Programs.

"Giving young Canadians the opportunity to learn more about themselves and their peers from all over the country is a great way to help them establish connections and start building the Canada of tomorrow. These great initiatives all put emphasis on sharing, understanding and reconciliation. The Government of Canada is proud to encourage young people to become engaged citizens by taking part in youth exchanges and forums."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"By taking part in these youth programs, young Canadians are enjoying enriching experiences. They can learn more about Canada's history, geography, civic life and cultural diversity."

—Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park)

Canadian Heritage's Exchanges Canada Program supports not-for-profit organizations that provide Canadian youth with a range of exchange and forum activities to strengthen their appreciation for their country.

The program supports annual initiatives that give about 13,900 young Canadians the opportunity to enhance their appreciation of Canada's diverse culture, history and heritage.

