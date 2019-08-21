Giving Young Canadians Opportunities to Strengthen Their Sense of Belonging to Canada Français
The Government of Canada announces funding for youth participation initiatives
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), today announced that the Government of Canada is providing $25 million to 21 youth service organizations through the Exchanges Canada Program over the next three years (2019–2022).
As Canadian youth get ready to go back to school and start a new chapter in their learning, this announcement, made on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, confirms funding to the following organizations for 2019–2022:
4-H Canada (4-H Canada Club to Club Exchanges): $729,250
4-H Canada (4-H Canada Citizenship Congress): $105,000
Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada: $75,000
Canada Sports Friendship Exchange Programs: $1,329,000
Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity: $100,000
Canadian Roots Exchange: $62,000
Canadian Student Debating Federation: $45,000
Canadian Student Leadership Association: $420,000
Experiences Canada (Destination Canada: Reciprocal Youth Exchanges): $13,500,000
Experiences Canada (Youth Leadership Forum): $50,000
Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française (Parlement jeunesse canadien 2020): $75,000
Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française (Forum jeunesse pancanadien 2021): $92,000
Foundation for the Study of the Processes of Government in Canada (Forum for Young Canadians): $800,000
Français pour l'avenir: $75,000
Historica Canada (Encounters with Canada): $7,200,000
Leave Out Violence (LOVE): $50,000
MC Motivate Canada: $35,000
Rotary Club of Ottawa Charity Fund: $20,000
Royal Commonwealth Society: $55,000
Students Commission of Canada: $60,000
Students on Ice Foundation (Climate Action Field School): $50,000
Students on Ice Foundation (2019 Arctic Expedition): $75,000
Tatamagouche Centre: $17,000
Tides Canada Initiatives Society: $100,000
YWCA Canada: $84,000
This funding is in addition to the $24 million, announced by Minister Rodriguez in June, that was provided to the YMCA of Greater Toronto for its YMCA Youth Exchanges Canada and Summer Work Student Exchange Programs.
Quotes
"Giving young Canadians the opportunity to learn more about themselves and their peers from all over the country is a great way to help them establish connections and start building the Canada of tomorrow. These great initiatives all put emphasis on sharing, understanding and reconciliation. The Government of Canada is proud to encourage young people to become engaged citizens by taking part in youth exchanges and forums."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"By taking part in these youth programs, young Canadians are enjoying enriching experiences. They can learn more about Canada's history, geography, civic life and cultural diversity."
—Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park)
Quick Facts
Canadian Heritage's Exchanges Canada Program supports not-for-profit organizations that provide Canadian youth with a range of exchange and forum activities to strengthen their appreciation for their country.
The program supports annual initiatives that give about 13,900 young Canadians the opportunity to enhance their appreciation of Canada's diverse culture, history and heritage.
