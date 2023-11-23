GIVE THE GIFT OF INNOVATION WITH IDEAS FROM THE LG 2023 HOLIDAY LOOK BOOK

This year's gift guide celebrates 10 years of OLED leadership and offers holiday inspiration on everything from the latest TVs and laptops to festive recipes and holiday cleaning tips

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The holiday season is officially here and to kick off the shopping and hosting frenzy, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to present the 2023 LG Holiday Look Book.

From a rollable touch screen lifestyle TV to stylish lightweight laptops and cordless vacuums that clean, charge and auto empty, the LG 2023 gift guide has something for everyone on the list this year. The 2023 Holiday Look Book also includes gaming tips, holiday cleaning hacks from cleaning expert Melissa Maker, wellness advice from registered psychotherapist and mental health advocate Nadia Addesi, and the newest holiday recipe from Chef Anna Olson.

In addition, the 2023 LG Holiday Look Book celebrates the 10th anniversary of LG's innovation and leadership in OLED technology, which is highlighted by the launch of several innovative products.

"We've had a great 2023, including celebrating 10 years of OLED innovation, and we're excited to finish the year with some holiday inspiration," says Mr. Kevin Yim, President and CEO of LG Electronics Canada. "The holidays come with a lot of 'Life's Good' moments, from gift-giving to hosting, and at LG, we want to make the season even more festive with our latest innovations along with recipes and tips from our partners. From our homes to yours, we wish you a wonderful holiday season."

To view the 2023 LG Holiday Look Book, click here. The LG 2023 holiday gift guide products include:

For more information on these products and to purchase, visit LG.ca

