TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Give a Breath 5k walk/run is going National. Hosted in Edmonton, AB since 2019, the Give a Breath fundraiser has now expanded, and will also take place on June 3rd, 2023 in person, in both Vancouver, BC and Toronto, ON. In order to unite the lung cancer community across Canada, the event will provide opportunities to participate virtually throughout the week of June 5-10.

Give a Breath 5k walk/run was launched in 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta by Tim Monds and family. Tim was diagnosed with Stage I lung cancer in the Spring of 2016 at the young age of 57; in 2018 his cancer had progressed to STAGE IV. Tim continues to be a significant advocate for lung cancer awareness and has dedicated many efforts to this disease and to support lung cancer patients across Canada.

"Give a Breath is a passion for me and my family. It is about standing up for lung cancer research, patient support and offering hope! Together we can be the change we wish to see in this world today", says Tim Monds, founder, Give a Breath 5k.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the event will go towards patient support programs offered by Lung Cancer Canada as well as national lung cancer research initiatives.

"We are extremely grateful to Tim Monds and family for continuing to support Lung Cancer Canada through Give a Breath 5k. The efforts of the Monds Family to assist in raising awareness and providing hope for many others is immeasurable. We are also very pleased and thankful to Give a Breath's new hosts Clare Ford, Bev Moir and Ron Foreman for their gracious efforts in hosting events in their respective home towns. These funds are critical to assist us in supporting lung cancer patients, their care partners and families navigate this difficult journey", says Shem Singh, Executive Director, Lung Cancer Canada.

Lung Cancer remains the leading cause of cancer related deaths across Canada, with 30,000 people diagnosed each year. Give a Breath 5k aims to fight this statistic; their goal for this year is to raise $150,000.00 to support advancements in research and provide essential supports to lung cancer patients.

To learn more on how you can help support patients living with lung cancer and to register for Give a Breath 5k, visit www.giveabreath5k.com.

Event Information- Saturday, June 3, 2023

Edmonton:

Hosted By; Tim Monds & Family at the Whitemud Park, Alfred H Savage Centre. 13909 Fox Drive NW. Edmonton, AB @ 10am

Vancouver:

Hosted By; Clare Ford at the Pacific Sprit Park. West 29th & Imperial. Vancouver, BC @ 10am

Toronto:

Hosted By; Bev Moir & Ron Foreman at the Etienne Brule Park. 10 Catherine Ave. Toronto, ON @ 10am

About lung cancer

Lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and leading cause of cancer related deaths. Thirty-thousand people are newly diagnosed each year with a five-year survival rate of 22%. More people will die from lung cancer this year than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined. Advancements are handicapped by vastly inadequate research funding and health inequities.

More about Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is the only national organization focused exclusively on lung cancer education, patient support, research, and advocacy. Activities are both regional and pan-Canadian, and LCC is a member of the Global Lung Cancer Coalition. www.lungcancercanada.ca

