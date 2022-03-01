Ginoogaming First Nation celebrates the opening of its new Aboriginal Head Start on Reserve facility

GINOOGAMING FIRST NATION, TREATY #9 TERRITORY, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Ginoogaming First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) are pleased to announce the opening of a new Aboriginal Head Start on Reserve (AHSOR) facility in the community. The community, which led the construction of the facility, celebrated its opening on February 22, 2022, with a traditional smudging ceremony performed by Elder Victor Chapais. A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held at a later date when COVID-19 protocols allow for them.

The community-owned and operated facility enables Ginoogaming First Nation to more than double the number of children they can accommodate, improving access to community-driven, culturally appropriate programming for children from birth to age 6.

AHSOR's model combines traditional activities identified by communities with the promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures. Through its AHSOR program, Ginoogaming strives to provide a home-like environment where children feel safe and can achieve their potential. Staff instill a sense of belonging in the children by serving them traditionally prepared wild foods; sharing legends; and organizing a variety of activities, including musical activities, field trips and visits from Elders.

In addition, AHSOR's holistic approach encourages First Nations parents, families and community members to get involved and build on the relationships with other community-based programs and services to ensure that First Nations children get the best care throughout their development.

Ginoogaming's new facility is approximately 550 square metres—a significant upgrade from the previous children's facility. Now, up to 71 children can participate in regular programming, and the community is planning summer programs for school-aged kids. When COVID-19 restrictions are eased, the facility will also welcome children from the surrounding area.

Ginoogaming First Nation Timber Claim Trust contributed $750,000 to this project, and an additional $20,000 was provided by Greenstone Gold Mines. ISC invested $3,080,423 to fund the facility's design and construction, bringing the total project cost to $3,850,423.

Quotes

"I congratulate Ginoogaming First Nation on their vision and work to design and build a new Aboriginal Head Start on Reserve facility. This new space will play a key role in providing rich and culturally appropriate early learning that fosters a strong sense of identity and belonging."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We are more than pleased with the opening of our new Aboriginal Head Start facility, and although it took some time to get to this point, the hard work and dedication put forth from both the First Nation and its funders ensured this would happen. It is so important for our children to have the environment needed to support their early learning years, for we know it helps to build a solid foundation for life-long learning. We know how crucial it is to support our children and youth with education programs and facilities. As we continue to look at ways to reduce the gap in First Nation infrastructure for our community, this marks the first of many projects we hope to get under way for Ginoogaming First Nation."

Chief Sheri Taylor

Ginoogaming First Nation

Quick facts

Ginoogaming is an Anishnawbe First Nation located in Northern Ontario , approximately 40 kilometres east of Geraldton , on the north shore of Long Lake. The First Nation is a member of Matawa First Nations Tribal Council and Nishnawbe Aski Nation. It has a total of 981 members.

, approximately 40 kilometres east of , on the north shore of Long Lake. The First Nation is a member of Matawa First Nations Tribal Council and Nishnawbe Aski Nation. It has a total of 981 members. ISC provided $3,080,423 to support the design and construction of Ginoogaming's new AHSOR facility. The project began in December 2017 and was completed in February 2022 .

to support the design and construction of Ginoogaming's new AHSOR facility. The project began in and was completed in . Language, culture and learning are crucial elements of early childhood development and have an important impact on Indigenous children throughout their lives. AHSOR facilities provide cultural and language services and supports that allow children to develop a strong sense of identity and helps them learn and retain their First Nations languages.

