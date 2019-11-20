Gillian Riley Named One of Canada's Most Powerful Women

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank & Executive Vice President at Scotiabank, has been named a Women's Executive Network (WXN) 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner, presented by KPMG.

Specifically, Gillian received this recognition in the 'Trailblazers and Trendsetters' category for her work spearheading The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, a program that supports women-led and women-owned businesses in Canada through Access to Capital, Mentorship and Education.

A list of the Top 100 Award winners was released today, honouring the accomplishments of women from across Canada who advocate for diversity in the workforce and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"Throughout her career, Gillian has made a significant and positive impact on the lives of women at Scotiabank. She is now doing the same as President & CEO of Tangerine Bank, and as the executive champion of The Scotiabank Women Initiative," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank. "We sincerely congratulate Gillian on this tremendous and well-deserved recognition."

Established in 2018, The Scotiabank Women Initiative recently announced its commitment to allocate $3 billion in funding to women-led business in Canada over its first three years. The program has also hosted Un-Mentorship Boot Camps™ and group mentorship sessions across Canada, with more than 1,000 women business leaders participating so far.

To mark the 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, WXN is hosting a gala on November 21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 1,400 senior professionals will attend.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners/.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

