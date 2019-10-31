Giant Tiger supports the deployed men and women serving in the Canadian Armed Forces this Christmas

Operation Santa Claus runs in Giant Tiger stores across Canada

OTTAWA, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited, the leading Canadian discount retailer, is proud to support Operation Santa Claus again this year as they send care packages to over 2,500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are unable to be home for the holidays.

"We are so honoured to be an annual supporter of this remarkable program," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, SVP Marketing and Strategy. "As a proud Canadian retailer committed to the communities we call home, supporting Op Santa highlights the significant impact a small donation at the cash register can make in the lives of so many."

In order to assist with the purchase of the items for the care packages, Giant Tiger Stores are running an icon campaign this November. In exchange for a $2 donation, customers will be invited to sign an icon to acknowledge their donation and showcase their support for the men and women serving in the Canadian Armed forces. Each box is carefully packed with the comforts of home such as cozy basics, delicious treats and self-care products, among other items.

Operation Santa Claus began in 1992, when a group of Montreal women sent Christmas packages to their spouses serving on peacekeeping missions. The packages consisted of cards and greetings from family and friends from all across Canada. In addition, donated items from local businesses were obtained and included with the gifts. Within a short time, Op Santa had expanded across Canada. Giant Tiger has been proudly supporting Op Santa since 2014.

"Our hope this holiday season is for our compassionate Giant Tiger customers to think of those who will be away from their families during Christmas. By showing our support to this incredible program it allows those who are serving to feel a bit closer to home; it will mean everything to those who sacrifice so much," adds Steele.

Operation Santa Claus is available at all Giant Tiger locations across Canada from November 1 to November 11.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 9,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

