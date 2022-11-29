Giant Tiger Supports Communities in a Million Different Ways

– In 2022, Giant Tiger raised and donated more than $1 million to support the communities it serves –

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger is committed to making a difference in the communities it calls home every day. Through a wide variety of sponsorships and campaigns, the leading Canadian-owned family discount retailer has raised and donated over $1 million in 2022 to community organizations and charities across Canada.

In celebration of #GivingTuesdayCA today, Giant Tiger has partnered with The Snowsuit Fund to match donations of up to $25,000, to help share warmth with a child in need this winter. For more information on the charity or to donate, please visit snowsuitfund.com .

"As a community-focused organization, always looking to give back, we are so proud of the difference our stores make in their hometowns," said Gino DiGioacchino, Interim President and CEO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We are committed to supporting the diverse communities our stores operate within. We believe in supporting organizations that are making a difference because the success of these incredible organizations directly benefits the neighbourhoods they serve. Whether we are donating snowsuits so that children are warm this winter, collecting donations for the Canadian Red Cross to help communities in need, or providing homework help programs to students, our stores are thrilled to have the opportunity to make an impact in the lives of their customers and communities."

Giant Tiger is proud of its charitable involvement for 2022 and actively does its part to champion causes close to the hearts of the 264 communities it serves through the Giant Tiger Charitable Giving Fund, sponsorships and campaigns, store-led initiatives, and donations. Some of the ways Giant Tiger gives back includes:

The Giant Tiger Charitable Giving Fund , which provides organizations with financial support to assist with running programs that aim to feed families, promote physical and mental health or empower youth. Some examples of partnerships that received funding in 2022 include BGC Canada, the Canadian Women's Foundation and Indspire.

, which provides organizations with financial support to assist with running programs that aim to feed families, promote physical and mental health or empower youth. Some examples of partnerships that received funding in 2022 include BGC Canada, the Canadian Women's Foundation and Indspire. Partnering with organizations that align with the company's diversity, equity and inclusion values. Some notable partnerships include the Capital Pride, Girls on the Run through an ongoing partnership with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group Foundation, and the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games, developed by Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario.

Giant Tiger donated $207,504 through its first charitable merchandise collaboration with national Indigenous charity Indspire to create an orange shirt to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

through its first charitable merchandise collaboration with national Indigenous charity Indspire to create an orange shirt to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Giant Tiger stores raise money during the year through in-store donations to benefit national and local charities.

Store franchisees and managers partner with local charities to raise money for causes important to their communities. These include the Alzheimer Society of Canada , Ride for Dad, Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg and Christmas Daddies, to name a few.

, Ride for Dad, Christmas Cheer Board of and Christmas Daddies, to name a few. Giant Tiger also gives back with in-kind product donations to local and national organizations that are making a difference. Some large donations this year include backpacks to the Caring and Sharing Exchange for their Sharing in Students Success Campaign and kids snowsuits to The Snowsuit Fund.

For more info on sponsorship opportunities and Giant Tiger's Charitable Giving Fund, please visit www.gianttiger.com/community.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

