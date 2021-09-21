Giant Tiger Roars into Niagara Falls, Ont.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the community and look forward to opening our doors to serve our valued customers here in Niagara Falls, Ont.," said store manager, Anthony Stewart. "We are ready and excited to help families purchase their essentials with an efficient in-store shopping experience that will save customers time and help make every dollar matter."

Health and safety remains Giant Tiger's top priority and our stores continue to follow all provincial COVID-19 guidelines are public health recommendations to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, partners, and communities.

WHAT: Giant Tiger Niagara Falls grand opening! WHERE: 7555 Montrose Road, Niagara Falls Shopping Centre, Unit 8 WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 25

6:30a.m. – Speeches, ribbon-cutting

– Speeches, ribbon-cutting 7 a.m. – Giant Tiger Niagara Falls officially opens

About Niagara Falls' new Giant Tiger:

18,130 square feet

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at: Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Anthony Stewart will be making a charitable donation to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara Falls & South Niagara, an organization that enables life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people. Giant Tiger partners with many local and national charities donating time, money, and product across the country and is always looking at ways to give back to the communities they call home.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud #SavingstoSmileAbout

