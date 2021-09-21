Giant Tiger Roars into Niagara Falls, Ont.
Sep 21, 2021, 09:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening of a new store on Saturday, Sept. 25, in Niagara Falls, Ont.
The brand new 18,700 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 7555 Montrose Road, Niagara Falls Shopping Centre, Unit 8. Giant Tiger stores are stocked with affordable, on-trend home and family fashions, brand-name groceries, and everyday essentials at low prices. As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the community and look forward to opening our doors to serve our valued customers here in Niagara Falls, Ont.," said store manager, Anthony Stewart. "We are ready and excited to help families purchase their essentials with an efficient in-store shopping experience that will save customers time and help make every dollar matter."
Health and safety remains Giant Tiger's top priority and our stores continue to follow all provincial COVID-19 guidelines are public health recommendations to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, partners, and communities.
WHAT:
Giant Tiger Niagara Falls grand opening!
WHERE:
7555 Montrose Road, Niagara Falls Shopping Centre, Unit 8
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 25
- 6:30a.m. – Speeches, ribbon-cutting
- 7 a.m. – Giant Tiger Niagara Falls officially opens
About Niagara Falls' new Giant Tiger:
- 18,130 square feet
- Hours of operation:
- Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at: Facebook.com/GiantTiger.
As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Anthony Stewart will be making a charitable donation to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara Falls & South Niagara, an organization that enables life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people. Giant Tiger partners with many local and national charities donating time, money, and product across the country and is always looking at ways to give back to the communities they call home.
About Giant Tiger:
Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud #SavingstoSmileAbout
SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited
For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Aaron Wade, Director, Brand and Customer Communications, [email protected]
