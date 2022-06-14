Giant Tiger Roars into Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, NB

The brand new 17,800 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 20 Tomawey Street, Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, near Edmundston, NB. Giant Tiger stores are stocked with affordable, on-trend home and family fashions, brand-name groceries and everyday essentials at low prices.

"We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new store with the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation community," said store manager, Shawn Guerette. "We are proud to be the first store to feature a trilingual sign, which includes English, French and Passamaquoddy-Maliseet language, and to be a part of this diverse and culturally rich community. We look forward to opening our doors and making it easy for everyone to shop smart and save smart every day!"

Health and safety remain Giant Tiger's top priority and our stores continue to follow all provincial COVID-19 guidelines and public health recommendations to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, partners and communities.

WHAT: Giant Tiger Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, NB grand opening! WHERE: 20 Tomawey Street, Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, NB WHEN: Saturday, June 25

• 7:20 a.m. – Trilingual land acknowledgment, speeches, ribbon-cutting and a traditional welcome song from the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation drummers.

• 8 a.m. – Giant Tiger Madawaska Maliseet First Nation officially opens!

About Madawaska Maliseet First Nation's new Giant Tiger:

17,800 square feet

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Shawn Guerette will be making a charitable donation to support the Fondation Bob Fife, a local non-profit organization that helps provide a hot meal to underprivileged students from St-François de Madawaska to Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, NB. Giant Tiger partners with many local and national charities donating time, money and products across the country and is always looking at ways to give back.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GianTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all Giant Tiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on Twitter: @GTBoutique

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Giant Tiger Store

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, Communications and Community Events, [email protected]