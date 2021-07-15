Giant Tiger Roars into Ancaster, Ont. Français
Jul 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening of a new store on Saturday, July 17, in Ancaster, Ont.
The brand new 18,044 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 120 Portia Drive, Unit 3. Giant Tiger stores are stocked with affordable, on-trend home and family fashions, brand-name groceries, and everyday essentials at low prices. As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the community and look forward to opening our doors to serve our valued customers here in Ancaster, Ont.," said store manager, Raman Dhatt. "We are ready to help families purchase their essentials at everyday low prices while maintaining a healthy shopping environment for everyone."
The health and safety of our employees, partners, and communities remain Giant Tiger's top priority. Please note all provincial COVID-19 guidelines are public health recommendations are in place, which includes:
- Face coverings and masks are required for all employees working in Giant Tiger stores and facilities
- Employee health checks performed before every shift worked
- Limiting the number of customers entering Giant Tiger stores
- One-way aisles with physical distancing reminders
As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Raman Dhatt will be making a charitable donation to support Ancaster Community Services, an organization that provides programs, volunteer opportunities, information, and resources to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ancaster, Ont. Giant Tiger partners with many local and national charities donating time, money, and product across the country and is always looking at ways to give back to the communities they call home.
About Giant Tiger
Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has 260 locations across Canada and employs approximately 10,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud #SavingstoSmileAbout
SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited
For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Aaron Wade, Director, Brand and Customer Communications, [email protected]
