"We are thrilled to be a part of the community and look forward to opening our doors to serve our valued customers here in Ancaster, Ont.," said store manager, Raman Dhatt. "We are ready to help families purchase their essentials at everyday low prices while maintaining a healthy shopping environment for everyone."

The health and safety of our employees, partners, and communities remain Giant Tiger's top priority. Please note all provincial COVID-19 guidelines are public health recommendations are in place, which includes:

Face coverings and masks are required for all employees working in Giant Tiger stores and facilities

Employee health checks performed before every shift worked

Limiting the number of customers entering Giant Tiger stores

One-way aisles with physical distancing reminders

As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Raman Dhatt will be making a charitable donation to support Ancaster Community Services, an organization that provides programs, volunteer opportunities, information, and resources to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ancaster, Ont. Giant Tiger partners with many local and national charities donating time, money, and product across the country and is always looking at ways to give back to the communities they call home.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has 260 locations across Canada and employs approximately 10,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud #SavingstoSmileAbout

