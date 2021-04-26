In 1961, Gordon Reid established the first Giant Tiger in Ottawa's Byward Market. Sixty years later, the retailer has grown to over 260 locations across Canada and approximately 10,000 team members. Mr. Reid provided the foundation upon which Giant Tiger was proudly built and established its core values of doing what is right and being proudly frugal, while making shopping easy for customers.

"We are proud to celebrate 60-years of being a Canadian-owned, family discount retailer," says Paul Wood, President and CEO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This milestone reflects our roots in communities and our ability to grow with Canadians over time. Looking ahead, we remain focused on making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day either in store or online. This purpose, together with our unwavering commitment to our customers and communities, has been at the heart of Giant Tiger for 60 years and will continue to be who we are for many more."

To celebrate with Canadians from their homes, Giant Tiger/Tigre Geant is hosting a bilingual virtual birthday party featuring performances from iconic Canadian artists such as, Lawrence Gowan from The Styx, River Town Saints, country music singers Kalsey Kulyk and Eric Ethridge, as well as Vincent Vallières and Guylaine Tanguay.

"Our virtual birthday party gives us a chance to connect with and celebrate with people across the country with performances by iconic Canadian artists. We cannot think of a better way to kick off the next 60 years of our iconic brand," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President Marketing and Strategy, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This celebration will help bring people together to commemorate our sixtieth and to share fond memories of Giant Tiger throughout the years. It's our way of saying thank you to our customers and our communities for allowing us to continue to serve them and do what we do best".

Giant Tiger has always recognized that every dollar matters to Canadians. Looking forward, Giant Tiger remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities they call home by maintaining a safe shopping environment and providing customers outstanding value on a great selection of products at everyday low prices.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has 260 locations across Canada and employs approximately 10,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community.

