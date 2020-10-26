Giant Tiger Launches GT VIP in Western Provinces to Help Customers Save

"GT VIP continues to offer Giant Tiger a real way to connect with our customers, having them participate both digitally and in store," says Paul Wood, President & CEO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Our loyalty program allows us to create long-term engagement with our VIP members, while strengthening our relationships with our Giant Tiger community."

The GT VIP loyalty program officially launched to Western customers on October 15.

"We're thrilled to announce the expansion of our loyalty program to our Western customers," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We successfully launched out East and in Quebec this past spring and after seeing such a strong level of engagement, we're excited to offer this program to communities in the West. We will continue develop and introduce even more ways for our members to earn rewards and provide more savings to our valued customers."

With 41 Giant Tiger stores located in Western provinces, customers are encouraged to sign up today to enjoy all the rewards being a GT VIP member offers.

Here's how it works:

Download the app or sign up on your computer

Available on both Android and iOS devices, the Giant Tiger app is free and easy to download. Once customers log in, they can search their GT VIP deals, browse the weekly flyer, and shop gianttiger.com. At the store, customers can simply scan the "stripes" barcode or provide their phone number to activate the deals at checkout.

To sign up on your computer, simply visit www.gianttiger.com/gtvip and follow the instructions.

Exclusive weekly deals

New deals are loaded every Wednesday with discounts on groceries, fashion and home essentials. These deals are in addition to the Giant Tiger flyer.

VIP Perks

GT VIP members can save more with special deals from our partners. Be sure to check in often to keep an eye out for member exclusive contests.

For more information visit: gianttiger.com/GTVIP

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs over 10,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

