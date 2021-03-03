"Despite the vast challenges currently being felt across the Canadian retail landscape due to COVID-19, Giant Tiger continues to execute our growth strategy that includes expanding online and in-store capabilities," says Paul Wood, President and CEO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We are focused on ensuring Giant Tiger's customers will be able to shop in the manner that best suits their busy lifestyle."

The new store has been carefully planned and designed to help communicate Giant Tiger's commitment to product quality, freshness and safety, as well as everyday low prices. Giant Tiger is dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities they call home and this new format will help to deliver better value to our customers, franchisees and vendors.

"Our loyal shoppers can expect the same great selection and service, while enjoying a more contemporary look and feel," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, SVP Marketing and Strategy, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We are excited to unveil the creative changes we've implemented as we feel they speak to our commitment to putting the customer first. We hope our shoppers will enjoy this updated shopping experience and continue to turn to Giant Tiger as their retailer of choice."

The new store features aim to deliver an enhanced customer experience and include:

Enticing exterior window treatments to display Giant Tiger's varied assortment, allowing the customer to see what they can expect to save on inside

Elevated in-store wayfinding signage provides shoppers an easier shopping experience and reinforces product assortment

Fitting rooms with empowering messages on the doors encouraging customers to feel good trying on their purchases

Interior specialty lighting in Fashion and Home departments highlight key products allowing the customer to better understand the product's value and design

Branded online order pick-up area saves customers time by making the pickup process easier

Improved customer messaging about offerings both in store and online emphasize the ways customers can shop and save

This new store will also serve as a test environment for additional customer-focused initiatives that add to the shopping experience before nationwide rollouts.

"Ottawa is home for Giant Tiger. The first store in the ByWard Market opened its doors in 1961, and our headquarters have been here on Walkley Road since 1996. We are thrilled to be investing in this community. We want to sincerely thank our customers and neighbours for being so patient during construction and we hope you enjoy your new store," adds Wood.

The original Walkley location closes its doors on March 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. and the new location will officially open to the public on March 6 at 8 a.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Giant Tiger plans to host a community appreciation celebration when guidelines permit.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 10,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud #SavingstoSmileAbout

