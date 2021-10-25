Giant Tiger Helps Wrap Up the Holidays for Deployed Members of the Canadian Armed Forces with Operation Santa Claus

Giant Tiger Stores across Canada are running a national fundraising campaign to assist with the purchase of the care package items. Beginning today ( Oct. 25 ) until Thursday , Nov. 11 , customers can donate to Operation Santa Claus at their local Giant Tiger store by rounding up their purchase or donating $2 at checkout.

"Giant Tiger has proudly supported Operation Santa Claus since 2014, and we are thrilled to be a part of this important program again this year," said Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Operation Santa Claus helps to bring a little bit of home to those who can't be with their families this holiday season. We are honoured to help our communities come together to bring these special gifts to the deployed members of the Canadian Forces."

Operation Santa Claus began in 1992 when a group of Montreal women sent holiday packages to their spouses serving on peacekeeping missions. The packages consisted of cards and greetings from family and friends from all across Canada. In addition, donated items from local businesses were obtained and included with the gifts. Within a short time, the program had expanded across Canada. To date, Operation Santa Claus has sent over 50,000 care packages worldwide, which has been made possible by the generosity of Canadians. Each box is carefully packaged with the comforts of home such as cozy basics, delicious treats, and self-care products, among other items to help spread holiday cheer.

"Despite the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, Giant Tiger has been a steadfast supporter of our military community. Giant Tiger continues to champion the well-being of our women and men in uniform, and their families, in a myriad of ways by supporting initiatives across Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS). It is in great thanks to this partnership that we can continue to deliver necessary support for our troops," said Commodore (Retired) Sean Cantelon, CEO, CFMWS.

Since 2014, Giant Tiger has played an integral role in the success of Operation Santa Claus, contributing over $550,000 in product to help fill the packages to over 19,500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Operation Santa Claus is available at all Giant Tiger locations across Canada and online. Please visit your local store or gianttiger.com for more details.

