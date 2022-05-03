Giant Tiger Celebrates 61 Years of Supporting Canadian Communities

Gordon Reid established the first Giant Tiger in Ottawa's Byward Market in 1961 and, since that time, the retailer has grown to over 260 locations across Canada and approximately 10,000 team members. Mr. Reid provided the foundation upon which Giant Tiger was proudly built and established its core values of doing what is right and being proudly frugal while making shopping easy for customers.

"Throughout the last 61 years, Giant Tiger stores have been fiercely committed to the communities we call home and making a positive impact on our neighbours, our friends, and our families. From our relationships with local charities to our corporate partnerships with national organizations, Giant Tiger has always championed doing good for the greatest number of people," said Paul Wood, President and CEO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This paired with our core purpose to making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day will continue to drive our business forward for many years to come."

Moving forward, the retailer will aim to bring its unique shopping experience to wherever Canadians are, and Giant Tiger is not. Giant Tiger will continue to offer great low prices and consistent quality of merchandise with both national and in-house brands to customers across the country.

"It is an exciting time for our customers and team members as we continue to open stores in new communities. We recently opened a store in Saint-Eustache, QC, and are eagerly awaiting the openings of our first store in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, near Edmundston, NB, and our fourth Giant Tiger store in Windsor, ON," added Wood. "We love the opportunity to serve even more Canadians in their local communities, as well as the greater Canadian community online."

Giant Tiger will remain dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it calls home in the future, by offering a safe shopping environment, providing customers outstanding value on a great selection of products at everyday low prices, and investing in the tools and processes to make the shopping experience easy and fun.

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

