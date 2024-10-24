Giant Tiger Brings Holiday Cheer to Deployed Canadian Troops with Operation Santa Claus

– Visit your local Giant Tiger to donate and help purchase items for Operation Santa Claus packages to support deployed troops. –

– Since 2014, Giant Tiger has contributed more than $610,000 in product, helping to fill care packages for over 27,632 members of the Canadian Armed Forces. –

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger is proud to support Operation Santa Claus in partnership with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) to help deliver care packages to more than 2,500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed in Canada and across the world who are unable to be with their families for the holiday season.

Beginning Saturday (Oct. 26), until Saturday, Nov. 9, customers can donate to Operation Santa Claus at their local Giant Tiger store by rounding up their purchase or donating $1 or $2 at checkout.

"As a community-focused retailer, we have proudly supported Operation Santa Claus since 2014, and we're thrilled to continue this meaningful initiative again this year," said Gabrielle Hargrove, Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This program delivers a piece of home to those away from their loved ones during the holidays, and it's a beautiful way to bring our communities together during the holiday season."

"The package was filled with thoughtfully selected items, and we were truly impressed by the care put into each one. It included everything from toiletries and food to a coffee cup and a small bag. Every item was warmly received by our soldiers, and nothing went to waste. If a soldier preferred certain items, we pooled them for our weekly movie night. For a brief moment, it felt like a little piece of home, making each soldier feel valued. We cannot express enough gratitude to everyone involved in this wonderful initiative." – Deployed CAF member recipient of an Op Santa Package in 2023.

Operation Santa Claus began in 1992 in Montréal, QC, initiated by women sending holiday packages to their spouses serving on peacekeeping missions abroad. These packages included cards, greetings from across Canada, and donated items from local businesses. The program quickly grew nationwide sending care packages annually to all deployed Canadian Armed Forced members thanks to the generous support of Canadians and Corporate Canada. Each package contains cozy essentials, treats, and self-care items, bringing holiday joy to deployed personnel. To learn more about Operation Santa Claus, please visit cfmws.ca.

Since 2014, Giant Tiger has contributed more than $610,000 in product through funds raised, helping to fill care packages for over 27,632 members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Last year alone, through the generosity of our customers, Giant Tiger Stores raised enough funds to supply products in 3,000 care packages. Donations to Operation Santa Claus can be made at your local Giant Tiger. For more details, visit GiantTiger.com.

About Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services:

Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) is a not-for-profit social enterprise. CFMWS helps Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans and their families build self-reliance, resilience and readiness. Their mental, social/familial, physical and financial wellbeing is their overarching priority. Support Our Troops is the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces, operating within Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. Since its establishment in 2007, Support Our Troops has met the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of military service. One of CFMWS initiatives is Operation Santa Claus, delivering holiday packages to deployed Canadian Armed Forces members worldwide who are away from their families during the holiday season. To learn more about CFMWS, please visit cfmws.ca.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, External Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]