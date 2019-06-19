Giant Tiger breaks ground on new Ottawa headquarters to drive future growth

"Our new home office and flagship store on Walkley Road represent an investment in our future and will help us meet the needs of our expanding store count, while delivering even better value to our customers, vendors, and franchisees," said Thomas Haig, President and COO at Giant Tiger. "Ottawa will always be home for Giant Tiger. We opened our first store in the ByWard Market in 1961, and our headquarters have been here on Walkley Road since 1996. We are thrilled to be breaking ground today."

The new home office covers approximately 173,800 square feet and is being built to accommodate growth. The company anticipates home office employee count to grow from 400 to 700 over the next decade as it continues to expand. To keep up with this growth, Giant Tiger recently moved its distribution centre from Walkley Road to a new facility in Johnstown, Ontario.

A modern four-story building built to LEED specifications, the new headquarters will be primarily glass, with plenty of light and airy spaces including a central atrium. All workstations and meeting rooms will be equipped with the latest technology.

"We want our employees to enjoy coming to work every day, and that's why we designed the new office to have amenities such as a full floor cafeteria and coffee bar, gym, games room, collaborative spaces, and underground parking," continued Haig. "We are a people first company and this new building reflects this commitment."

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 9,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For media inquiries contact: Alison Scarlett, Director, Brand Communications, ascarlett@gianttiger.com

