Giant Tiger Asks Customers to "See Themselves Saving"

The campaign began with a soft launch across digital and print mediums in late September with the highlight being new commercials which air on October 2 on specialty TV channels, as well as online. The ads feature everyday customers on the hunt for their ideal savings. Each character portrays a unique shopping style that's sure to resonate with current Giant Tiger fans and entice new shoppers. Whether you're a deal finder, a budget calculator or a busy mom, the ads demonstrate the importance of saving, no matter what your motivation is.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new fall campaign," says Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Marketing, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "As a customer focused retailer, we really felt that budget-savvy audiences, new and current would connect with these personalities. And if you didn't think you were the kind person who would love shopping Giant Tiger, well guess again! The commercials are entertaining and witty while being sure not to lose sight of our commitment to quality and value."

A first for Giant Tiger was the store setting for this commercial. The ad was shot in one of its very own Giant Tiger locations in Mississauga, Ontario. To further drive home the in-store experience, the end slate showcases actors as well as Giant Tiger staff.

"We wanted people to get inside the store to experience what Giant Tiger has to offer and choosing to shoot the ad inside an actual store was the best way to ensure authenticity while doing a little myth busting," says Steele. "Giant Tiger has heavily invested in the in-store experience and our product offerings. We are excited to show Canadians the evolution of Giant Tiger. To bring our brick and mortar stores into the living rooms of Canadians is a great opportunity. We are really proud to be able to showcase our stores and the new and expanded offerings. From quality and stylish fashion to name brand housewares and fresh produce in grocery and national brands throughout, we truly have what Canadians want and need and even a bit more – all found at an everyday low price."

The themes and creative treatments used in the commercial are echoed in Giant Tiger's other marketing channels; from flyer creative, to in-store signage, social media content and digital. An influencer campaign was also developed that sees brand ambassadors celebrating their shopping personas; many of the posts also feature the inside of Giant Tiger stores.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 9,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

