OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger proudly announces a charitable partnership with the Pinball Clemons Foundation to help raise funds to bring marginalized youth from the margins to the mainstream with an in-store fundraising campaign. From now until February 26, customers can donate $2 at checkout to support the campaign at participating stores across the country.

Giant Tiger is proud to make it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day and is proud to impact the communities it serves through active change. 100% of the funds raised during the campaign will help marginalized youth with educational resources and options to enter the workforce successfully.

"Giant Tiger stores are committed to supporting the communities we serve across the country," said Alison Scarlett, Head of Public Relations and Communications and Co-Chair of DE&I at Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We are proud to be announcing our partnership with the Pinball Clemons Foundation during Black History Month and are looking forward to collaborating on different outreach initiatives with this incredible organization. Our stores are raising funds to support programs, which include scholarships and bursaries, mentorship and outreach, and services that inspire these students to grow and become strong future leaders as they transition from community to career. With the generosity of our customers, we can create positive change in the communities we call home."

The Pinball Clemons Foundation works to break down the barriers that prevent marginalized and racialized youth from succeeding through post-secondary into a sustainable career. The foundation works with charitable partners to identify the most marginalized youth in our communities. The goal is to see youth successfully enter the workforce and be gainfully employed in careers they desire."

"We are grateful to Giant Tiger for their partnership and commitment to raising awareness and funds for youth in challenging positions," said Michael "Pinball" Clemons. "With your help, we will be able to give more young people the resources to control their lives and change the trajectory of their future and their families for generations. Thank you for your care and contribution."

To learn more about Pinball Clemons Foundation, visit www.pinballfoundation.ca .

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

About Pinball Clemons Foundation:

The Pinball Clemons Foundation provides marginalized and racialized youth with educational resources and options to integrate into the mainstream of society. The ultimate goal is to see youth successfully entering the workforce and gainfully employed in careers they desire. To learn more about Pinball Clemons Foundation and how Pinball is creating transformational change in the community for racialized and marginalized youth through education and mentorship, visit https://www.pinballfoundation.ca .

