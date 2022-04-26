"To better support our customers and access the rapidly growing market of same-day grocery delivery, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Instacart to make it even easier for Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day," said Simon Rodrigue, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This service is an excellent advantage to our loyal customers and now more than 180 Giant Tiger stores will have access to our products for same-day delivery. This partnership will help more Canadians to experience Giant Tiger's fun and easy shopping experience and solidify our position as Canada's favourite discount retailer."

"We know value and affordability continue to be top of mind for customers and, when it comes to household essentials, every dollar counts. Today, we're proud to welcome Giant Tiger to the Instacart App, making same-day delivery from one of Canada's leading discount retailers accessible to families across the country," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Giant Tiger offers a variety of low-cost items and together we're bringing their incredible assortment - and low prices – online for the first time, helping customers get exactly what they need, delivered to their door."

Instacart is a leading retail enablement platform that works with retailers to transform how people shop. Today, the company partners with more than 750 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate delivery and pickup services from more than more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart delivery is available to 90% of Canadian households.

To begin shopping from Giant Tiger for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.ca/store/giant-tiger/storefront or select the Giant Tiger storefront on the Instacart mobile app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame. For more information, visit www.instacart.com.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

