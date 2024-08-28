– 100% of proceeds* from the sale of the shirts are donated to Indspire in support of the Learning from the Past Fund –

– To date, the campaign has raised more than $750,000 for Indspire –

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to announce the launch of its third-year partnership with the national Indigenous charity Indspire to create an exclusive orange shirt and raise awareness for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Featuring a brand-new design by Two-Spirit Ojibwe artist Patrick Hunter, the shirt is available now at select Giant Tiger stores and GiantTiger.com, with 100% of the proceeds* donated to Indspire to support Indigenous post-secondary students through the Learning from the Past Fund.

Giant Tiger and Indspire launch third-year collaboration with a new shirt design to support indigenous post-secondary students. Featuring a brand-new design by Two-Spirit Ojibwe artist Patrick Hunter (pictured), the shirt is available now at select Giant Tiger stores and GiantTiger.com. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

The new design reflects Patrick's vision of uniting First Nations communities in Canada through his joyful artistry while bringing awareness to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. To explore the new design and discover the journey behind its creation, click HERE.

"When creating the new artwork for the shirt, I drew inspiration from the quote, 'They buried us, but they didn't know we were seeds'," said artist Patrick Hunter. "The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation addresses difficult conversations, and I feel we've come a long way. Canadians are now starting to recognise the accomplishments of First Nations people. In the past, our story was often linked with trauma but, today, a deeper understanding and awareness is growing through knowledge. With this partnership and the new design, I hope to bring more joy to the world as we continue these important conversations."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Indspire and the incredibly talented Patrick Hunter to create a one-of-a-kind shirt and raise funds for Indigenous post-secondary students," said Gabrielle Hargrove, Senior Vice President and HR Officer at Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "At Giant Tiger, we are committed to doing what's right for our customers, and we are proud of our partnership with Indspire and the meaningful discussions it fosters to make a tangible difference in the communities we are privileged to serve."

As a longstanding partner of Indspire, Giant Tiger has supported programs that help Indigenous students graduate and become leaders of tomorrow. Our collaboration has raised over $750,000 to date for Indspire's Learning from the Past Fund, which provides bursaries to Indigenous post-secondary students pursuing education in Indigenous Studies and Languages.

"Our continued partnership with Giant Tiger exemplifies how collaboration can lead to meaningful change," said Indspire's President and CEO Mike DeGagné. "The funds raised through this initiative not only provide critical support to Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education but also foster a deeper understanding and respect for Indigenous cultures across Canada. This campaign is a testament to the power of unity in promoting education and reconciliation."

For more information on the new design and Indspire, visit gianttiger.com/pages/truth-and-reconciliation.

*Proceeds is calculated as the retail selling price, less costs of goods.

About the artist, Patrick Hunter:

Patrick Hunter is a Two-Spirit Ojibwe artist originally from Red Lake, Ont. He specializes in acrylic paintings and digital designs, inspired by his Ojibwe roots. He creates with the intention of bringing more joy into the world, while increasing the awareness of Indigenous cultures and iconography. To see more of Hunter's work, please visit patrickhunter.ca .

About Indspire:

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2023-2024, Indspire provided more than $30 million through 8,300 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada. For more information, please visit Indspire.ca.

About the Learning from the Past Fund:

Indspire's Learning from the Past Fund provides bursaries to Indigenous post-secondary students pursuing an education in Indigenous Studies and Languages. For more information on Indspire's Learning from the Past Fund, please visit indspire.ca/learning-from-the-past/.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all #GiantTiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on TikTok: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on X: @GTBoutique

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]