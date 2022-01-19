The partnership between the leading Canadian discount retailer and Debbie Travis marks the coming together of two iconic Canadian brands in an exciting way that provides customers with the opportunity to get high-quality trend-forward products that will elevate their bedroom, bathroom and living space at Giant Tiger's always-affordable prices.

"We're thrilled to announce this exciting new collaboration with Debbie Travis that will bring trend-right stylish items to our customers across Canada," said Brian Hession, Giant Tiger's Senior Vice-President, Softgoods, Hardgoods, and Global Sourcing. "Giant Tiger knows what its customers want, and by partnering with a design icon like Debbie, we know we're delivering quality products and designs at great prices that will help refresh their home. This partnership is a true reflection of Giant Tiger's continued mission to make it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day."

The high-quality collection includes contemporary and sophisticated designs and patterns that will refresh your living spaces and bring a sense of joy to your home. The launch of the collection will feature carefully curated home décor items including decorative pillows and throws, quilts and bedding sets, bath linens, shower curtains and window curtains, with additional collections being released throughout the year.

"This beautiful, affordable and exclusive collection at Giant Tiger will transform your home at an everyday low price," said Debbie Travis. As a designer, I'm always looking for ways to bring joy into spaces and people's lives, and Giant Tiger is a partner that shares this vision. I am thrilled to introduce you to this new collection we've created with that belief at its centre."

The new Debbie Travis Collection is available at Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com , beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26, with new additions arriving every season. Visit GiantTiger.com to view a special message from Debbie Travis.

Canadians can also get an exclusive look at the collection on January 26 by following @Gianttigerstore on Instagram. Debbie Travis will take over the account throughout the day and will be joined by radio and TV personality Taylor Kaye for an Instagram Live at 7 p.m. ET. The pair will chat about the exclusive collection and share some tips and tricks on how to wrap your home in luxury at everyday low prices.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

