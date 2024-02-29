– 100% of proceeds from the sale of the shirts are donated to the Canadian Women's Foundation –

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to announce a partnership with Ottawa-based floral muralist Emilie Darlington to create a custom T-shirt and sweatshirt in celebration of International Women's Day.

The custom shirts are available in select Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of proceeds donated to the Canadian Women's Foundation to support programs that help women, girls, and gender-diverse people move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership.

"Giant Tiger is committed to championing the voices of women and gender-diverse people in the communities we proudly live in, work in, and serve. We are thrilled to collaborate with Emilie Darlington to create these exclusive shirts and share her artistic vision with our customers across the country," said Gabrielle Hargrove, Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We believe in gender equality and are proud to empower women in our stores and support divisions. We will continue to drive change by featuring a new Canadian artist each year to showcase their talent and raise funds to support women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals in celebration of International Women's Day."

With a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Ottawa, Emilie Darlington's talent is grounded in a profound grasp of artistic fundamentals. This custom design reflects her distinctive style and each flower has been chosen for its specific meaning. The Tiger Lily represents confidence, pride, and good fortune. The Dahlia represents inner strength and kindness, and the Black-Eyed Susan is a symbol of justice and adaptability. Together, these three flowers create a symbolic statement and serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting women, girls, and gender-diverse people and to raise awareness for International Women's Day.

"I am so excited and grateful to be collaborating with Giant Tiger to create these custom shirts for International Women's Day," said artist Emilie Darlington. "This collaboration is very important because of how each flower represents every woman, girl and gender-diverse person, and how the fight for gender equality and justice unites us all. I am extremely proud to partner with an organization like Giant Tiger and to have the opportunity to share my art to get this powerful message across to all Canadians."

The Canadian Women's Foundation is Canada's public foundation for gender equality and justice. Through funding, advocacy and knowledge sharing, they support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership.

"We are so grateful for Giant Tiger's longtime support of the Canadian Women's Foundation," said Andrea Gunraj, Vice President of Public Engagement at the Canadian Women's Foundation. "This partnership translates into impact on many levels: it helps change the lives of program participants; rippling out to their families and communities, and it helps us advocate for change that will advance gender equality across Canada."

For more information on the Canadian Women's Foundation, artist Emilie Darlington, and the custom-designed shirts, please visit gianttiger.com/pages/international-womens-day.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 270 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation:

We are Canada's public foundation for gender justice and equality. We advance this by growing support for grassroots feminist action, partnering with communities and organizations to improve conditions, and building diverse leadership and knowledge for sustainable change. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $250 million to fund over 3,200 life-transforming programs throughout Canada. Learn more at canadianwomen.org.

